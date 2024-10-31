Latest ‘Squid Game’ Season 2 Trailer Teases New and Returning Games

Coinciding with Halloween and Europe’s ongoing Comic Con, Lucca Comics & Games, Netflix has just dropped some fresh new looks, including our longest teaser trailer yet for the upcoming second season of the Korean series set to hit Netflix globally in December 2024.

In case you missed it, Hwang Dong-hyuk directed and wrote season 2 of the follow-up to Netflix’s biggest show in its history, with Lee Jung-jae reprising his role as Seong Gi-hun, also known as Player 456.

Player 456 has re-entered the games following the epic conclusion of season 1 and he goes in with the best of intentions, teaching all the fresh new contestants how to beat the games and hopefully get out alive. That leads us to the first game, Red Light, Green Light, which became one of the most recognizable games from the series. 456 does his best to teach players on his second go around to stand still when the giant doll is turned, but will they listen? Apparently not and chaos ensues.

Some familiar games from season 1 feature throughout the trailer, plus a few new ones that get flashed along the way, although the details on these new games are tightly under wraps.

Squid Game season 2 touches down on Netflix on December 26th, 2024, with season 3 expected to land in mid-2025. Netflix also continues to produce the spin-off reality game show, which is due back for at least another season, which is expected very soon. There’s the live New York Experience for the show currently running at The Manhattan Mall through to 2025. We’re also getting a mobile game titled Squid Game: Unleashed, expected to launch alongside the series in late December 2024, and finally, as we first reported back in September, David Fincher has boarded a new US spin-off series for the shows.

Let’s dig into some of the new pictures from the teaser trailer and have a look at the brand-new posters, too:







For more on Squid Game season 2, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.