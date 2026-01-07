‘The East Palace’ Netflix K-Drama Coming to Netflix in 2026

Cha Seung Woo, Nam Joo Hyuk, and Roh Yoon Seo will lead Netflix’s upcoming fantasy drama, The East Palace. Filming took place throughout the majority of 2025 and wrapped in late July 2025. Netflix has confirmed that the K-drama will be released in 2026.

The East Palace is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original fantasy drama series directed by Choi Jung Gyu (The Devil Judge). The series is written by Seo Jae Won, Kwon So Ra.

When is The East Palace coming to Netflix?

We were correct in our prediction that The East Palace would be coming to Netflix in 2026, as recently confirmed by Netflix in its 2026 movie and series slate announcement.

A full premiere date has not yet been announced.

If you want to view the full Netflix 2026 movie and series slate, you can find all of the announcements in our preview here.

What is the plot of The East Palace?

A ghost slayer and a palace maid secretly team up to infiltrate the depths of the royal grounds and rid the palace of ghosts and other supernatural entities.

Netlfix has also released a longer logline for The East Palace:

“The East Palace is the story of Gu-cheon, who can traverse the world of ghosts, and Saeng-gang, a court lady with a secret, as they answer the summons of the King to unearth the cursed palace’s secrets. Written by Kwon So-ra and Seo Jea-won (Bulgasal: Immortal Souls) and directed by Choi Jung-kyu (The Devil Judge), the series presents a thrilling tale crafted by these genre masters and brought to life by a stellar cast, including Nam Joo-hyuk (Twenty Five Twenty One), Roh Yoon-seo (Crash Course in Romance) and Cho Seung-woo (Stranger).”

Who are the cast members of The East Palace?

The three leads confirmed for The East Palace are Nam Joo Hyuk, Roh Yoon Seo, and Cho Seung Woo.

Nam Joo Hyuk plays Gu Cheon. The actor has previously starred in three Netflix K-dramas, Twenty-Five Twenty-One, Start-Up, and The School Nurse Files. In 2023, he also starred in the Disney+ K-drama Vigilante.

Roh Yoon Seo plays Saeng Gang. The actress was recently featured in a guest role on Netflix’s The Frog and Love Next Door. She also starred in supporting roles in Black Knight and a Crash Course in Romance. Her role as Saeng Gang is her second lead role in a K-drama, following her starring role in 2022’s Our Blues.

Cho Seung Woo plays the King. The actor has starred in several Netflix projects such as Divorce Attorney Shin, Sisyphus: The Myth, Stranger, and Life.

Jang Young Nam is the only confirmed supporting cast member, and the name of her role has yet to be revealed. The actress recently played a supporting role in Our Unwritten Seoul and previously appeared in the Netflix K-drama Love Next Door.

What is the production status of The East Palace?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming was reportedly meant to take place between October 2024 and June 2025. However, it instead took place between December 2024 and July 2025. It’s unclear what exact date filming is due to conclude, but at the time of this update (July 30, 2025), filming should have all but ended.

Are you looking forward to watching The East Palace on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!