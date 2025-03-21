‘Tastefully Yours’ Weekly Rom-Com K-Drama Coming to Netflix in May 2025

Another weekly K-drama, the ENA rom-com Tastefully Yours, starring Kang Ha Neul and Go Min Si, is coming to Netflix in May 2025. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about Tastefully Yours on Netflix.

Tastefully Yours is an upcoming internationally licensed South Korean Netflix Original directed by Park Dhan Hee and written by Jung Soo Yoon.

When is Tastefully Yours coming to Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed that Tastefully Yours is coming to the streaming service in Q2 (April-June) 2025.

The Asian drama database MyDramaList currently lists the release date as Monday, May 5th, 2025. Netflix has yet to officially announce the date.

Each episode has an approximate runtime of 60 minutes, with new episodes available every Monday and Tuesday.

We expect official confirmation soon.

What is the plot of Tastefully Yours?

Netflix has provided a synopsis for Tastefully Yours:

“In an attempt to inherit a food corporation, Han Beom-woo, a chaebol heir turned “recipe hunter,” meets Mo Yeon-joo, a stubborn chef who runs a one-table restaurant in the small city of Jeonju, South Korea. Their fierce kitchen encounters unfold into a shimmering romance.”

Who are the cast members of Tastefully Yours?

Kang Ha Neul plays Han Beom U. The actor should be instantly recognizable to Squid Game fans as Kang Dae Ho, aka “No. 388.” He also starred in the beloved K-drama When the Camellia Blooms, for which he won an award at the 56th Baeksang Arts Awards for Best Actor.

Go Min Si plays Mo Yeon Ju. The actress recently starred in two popular Netflix titles, The Frog and all three seasons of Sweet Home. She also starred in both seasons of Love Alarm.

Kim Shin Rok plays Jin Myeong Suk. The actress previously had a supporting role in the Netflix K-drama Hellbound but was bumped up to a lead role in the second season. She has also starred in Netflix dramas such as Sweet Home, Queen of Tears, and A Model Family. Outside of Netflix, she starred in Reborn Rich, The Kidnapping Day, and more.

Yoo Soo Bin plays Sin Chun Seung. The actor previously starred in multiple supporting roles in Netflix K-dramas, such as DP, Start-Up, and Crash Landing on You. He will also star in a leading role in the upcoming Weak Hero Class 2.

What is Tastefully Yours‘ production status?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming for the series began on September 23rd, 2024, and ended on February 15th, 2025.

Are you excited to watch Tastefully Yours on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!