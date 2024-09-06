‘KAOS’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status & What We Know So Far

One of Netflix UK’s biggest swings in its history just released over the summer in the form of a modern retelling of Greek mythology with Jeff Goldblum at the helm. Has Netflix renewed or canceled KAOS for a season 2 yet? How well is the show performing, and what can we expect from future entries?

Netflix has been rather crafty with how it names the first seasons of shows lately, leaving out any identifying season number. But make no mistake: KAOS is made to be a multi-season show, especially given how episode 8 goes through a lot of trouble to set up future installments. You’ve undoubtedly come to the same conclusion if you’ve watched to the end.

KAOS Season 2 Renewal Status & Prediction

Our Renewal Prediction

Expecting Cancellation

As of September 6th, Netflix has yet to officially renew or cancel the show, and sadly, we’re putting our prediction to a likely cancelation (albeit a soft prediction) given the early performance in the top 10s being far below what we’d expect from a show of this size and cost.

The creator has also commented on wanting to do more seasons in the future. Speaking to Cosmopolitan, Charlie Covell said, “I think anything is possible,” adding, “My dream was three seasons. I’ve got many ideas and a strong sense of what I’d want to do with it.”

Covell seemingly acknowledged that should a renewal not come to pass, the series at least is watchable in its own right. “I also didn’t want to do an ending that was a total cliffhanger. I hope that it feels satisfying as a season one in its own right, and there’s always hope for the more. Because I really would love to do more and work with those actors and that team. It was a bit of a dream come true.”

How well is Kaos performing so far?

As with all renewals, viewership ultimately matters and is the number 1 deciding factor, and no amount of marketing can get people through the door or make them stick to the end. Ultimately, it’s how we’ve managed to predict some of the major cancelations in the past, and as our prediction suggests, early numbers aren’t looking particularly good.

Let’s begin with the official global weekly top 10s, in which KAOS debuted fourth after four days of streaming on Netflix.

It debuted with 22.80 million hours watched, equating to 3.4 million views. When we compare this to the four-day premieres of several other English-language shows, we can see KAOS is lagging behind and sitting towards the bottom of the table. Going off this alone, the show already looks to be in hot water, given that it’s towards the bottom of the table where only shows with lower budgets, like comedies, can justify renewal. While KAOS is by no means the most expensive show to produce in Netflix’s library, it’s not cheap either, given that season 1 faced numerous production delays and had a stellar cast.

As we’re in week 2, we can look to FlixPatrol to see whether the show is growing in the daily top 10s in over 80 countries worldwide. From their data, we can see that the show is going to have a notable bump in the second week thanks to a continued rise in top 10 positions in many regions but notably throughout Europe. It’s not quite behaving like Baby Reindeer did earlier this year where it rocketed on social media before dominating the Netflix charts for weeks but there is signs of a slow but steady growth.

We’ll have more updated viewing figures in the coming weeks and months.

What to Expect From Kaos Season 2 If Renewed

Warning: The following section contains spoilers. Proceed with caution!

Season 1, episode 8 ends with multiple pieces on the chess board being re-arranged against Zeus, and KAOS is indeed coming. He seems powerless by the end, with his vision of him being able to bleed coming true and the water feature symbolizing his power has collapsed.

Let’s recap where some of those chess pieces lie: Prometheus is no longer controlled by Zeus and instead sits on the throne in Olympus. Riddy, now rescued and back on Earth after spending much of this season in the Underworld, just met Cassandra, who informed her she’s now a prophet and must go to Ari and “set the living free.”

Back in the Underworld, Caeneus has a similar task in setting the dead free. He is granted the power to renew souls, much to the surprise of Hades.

Having fulfilled her father’s prophecy, Ari is now in charge of Krete, and she tells her mother that she will not rule for the Gods. Rather, she makes an agreement with the Trojans to rebuild Troy and destroy Olympus. The season ends with Dionysus standing outside the palace and Hera using the phone to call to command to gather the troops and make up the spare bed.

As for where we head next, that’s really only for Atropos, Lachesis, and Clotho to know. However, we’ll likely see further moves against Zeus as Olympus begins to look increasingly unstable. Hades, weakened by Zeus himself, will almost certainly be losing control of the Underworld. As he suggested earlier in the season, everything collapses if that happens.

Do you want to see KAOS return for a season 2? Let us know in the comments down below.