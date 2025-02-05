‘Kinda Pregnant’ Movie Soundtrack: Full List of Songs Featured

Amy Schumer’s new romantic comedy has just touched down on Netflix just ahead of Valentine’s Day and actually comes with a pretty stacked soundtrack list. From Madonna to M.I.A to Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, here’s the full soundtrack list for Kinda Pregnant.

In case you missed it, Tyler Spindel is behind this new rom-com where Amy Schumer headlines as a woman who is jealous of her friend’s upcoming pregnancy and decides to get in on the attention train by wearing a fake baby bump. Her plans ultimately unravel, though, as everyone becomes suspicious, and she falls for the man of her dreams.

The movie also features an original soundtrack that’s provided by Rupert Gregson-Williams, who is best known for working on projects like Aquaman, Hacksaw Ridge, and most recently for Netflix, The Perfect Couple. Other Netflix projects include Back to the Outback, The Crown and Fatherhood.

Full List of Songs for Kinda Pregnant on Netflix

Express Yourself – Madonna

Manhattan – Cat Power

MILLION DOLLAR BABY – Tommy Richman

Chemicals – SG Lewis

A N X I E T Y – Sleepy Hollow featuring Doechii

Heart It Races – Dr. Dog

Ride – Mia Rodriguez

All I Do – MT Jones

Gasoline Dreams – Outkast with Khujo Goodie

Love is the Way – Thee Sacred Souls

Slow Motion – Juvenile featuring Soulja Slim

Delincuente – Tokischa, Anuel AA and Nengo Flow

Anyone Who Knows What Love Is (Will Understand) – Irma Thomas

We Are Beautiful – SILVY

The One – M.I.A.

Honey Whiskey – Satica

Sex With Me -Rihanna (Roc Nation)

You Send Me – Sam Cooke

Good Things – WAFIA

At Seventeen – Janis Ian

Long Time – Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

Take a Chance On Me – AWOLNATION featuring Jewel

Bam Bam – Sister Nancy (Henry Frog Remix)

Spotify Playlist for Kinda Pregnant

Netflix has yet to release an official playlist for Kinda Pregnant on Spotify, so we’ve taken the liberty of doing it. Where available, we’ve compiled all the available third-party songs into a playlist that’s embedded below and linked here.

What was your favorite track on Kinda Pregnant on Netflix? Let us know in the comments. Kinda Pregnant is now streaming on Netflix globally.