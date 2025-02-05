‘Kinda Pregnant’ Movie Soundtrack: Full List of Songs Featured

Amy Schumer’s new romantic comedy has just touched down on Netflix just ahead of Valentine’s Day and actually comes with a pretty stacked soundtrack list. From Madonna to M.I.A to Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, here’s the full soundtrack list for Kinda Pregnant.
In case you missed it, Tyler Spindel is behind this new rom-com where Amy Schumer headlines as a woman who is jealous of her friend’s upcoming pregnancy and decides to get in on the attention train by wearing a fake baby bump. Her plans ultimately unravel, though, as everyone becomes suspicious, and she falls for the man of her dreams.
The movie also features an original soundtrack that’s provided by Rupert Gregson-Williams, who is best known for working on projects like Aquaman, Hacksaw Ridge, and most recently for Netflix, The Perfect Couple. Other Netflix projects include Back to the Outback, The Crown and Fatherhood.
Full List of Songs for Kinda Pregnant on Netflix
- Express Yourself – Madonna
- Manhattan – Cat Power
- MILLION DOLLAR BABY – Tommy Richman
- Chemicals – SG Lewis
- A N X I E T Y – Sleepy Hollow featuring Doechii
- Heart It Races – Dr. Dog
- Ride – Mia Rodriguez
- All I Do – MT Jones
- Gasoline Dreams – Outkast with Khujo Goodie
- Love is the Way – Thee Sacred Souls
- Slow Motion – Juvenile featuring Soulja Slim
- Delincuente – Tokischa, Anuel AA and Nengo Flow
- Anyone Who Knows What Love Is (Will Understand) – Irma Thomas
- We Are Beautiful – SILVY
- The One – M.I.A.
- Honey Whiskey – Satica
- Sex With Me -Rihanna (Roc Nation)
- You Send Me – Sam Cooke
- Good Things – WAFIA
- At Seventeen – Janis Ian
- Long Time – Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
- Take a Chance On Me – AWOLNATION featuring Jewel
- Bam Bam – Sister Nancy (Henry Frog Remix)
Spotify Playlist for Kinda Pregnant
Netflix has yet to release an official playlist for Kinda Pregnant on Spotify, so we’ve taken the liberty of doing it. Where available, we’ve compiled all the available third-party songs into a playlist that’s embedded below and linked here.
What was your favorite track on Kinda Pregnant on Netflix? Let us know in the comments. Kinda Pregnant is now streaming on Netflix globally.