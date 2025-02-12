‘Sweet Magnolias’ Holds Strong; ‘Kinda Pregnant’ and ‘There Are Murders’ Pull in Great Numbers – Netflix Top 10 Report

A busy week on Netflix’s release schedule means that there’s a lot to cover in this week’s Netflix Top 10 report. We’ll cover some excellent holds, some pretty good launches, and everything else.

Note: In this report of Netflix’s hours viewed from February 3rd, 2025, to February 9th, 2025, we’ll use “Complete Viewings Equivalent,” or CVE, expressed in millions. That means we divide the hours viewed announced by Netflix by the runtime of films or series. It allows for better comparisons between films and series, but it’s not an audience metric. It is the minimum number of viewings if they were all complete from the first second to the last of the film or season.

1. A handful of shows came back for new seasons and did really well.

Season 4 of the American series Sweet Magnolias shows a minimal decline compared to the launch of its third season, with 4M CVEs in 4 days. The total remains relatively low (especially compared to Virgin River, which I place in the same category), so a renewal is not guaranteed, though I remain relatively optimistic.

The Argentine series Envious returned for its second season with a launch well beyond that of its first, reaching 3.3M CVEs in 5 days compared to 2.3M for Season 1 over the same period. This is very encouraging for the future and rare enough to be noteworthy, as you can see from our article on the returning series that managed to gain viewership in 2024.

It’s also a strong showing for the Brazilian series Sintonia, as the long wait between Seasons 4 and 5 didn’t stop fans from showing up. Once again, the decline compared to previous seasons is minimal. That’s great—but since this is the final season, there’s no renewal at stake.

Finally, the fourth and final season of the Spanish series Entrevías/Wrong Side of the Tracks (a Netflix acquisition) had the best launch of the entire series on Netflix, with 2.5M CVEs in 3 days. It will likely decline more quickly in the coming weeks, but for now, it’s a very strong performance.

2. Kinda Pregnant

Amy Schumer’s new comedy had a fairly solid start with 25.1M CVEs in its first 5 days, making it the 9th best launch for an English-language film released on a Wednesday. However, its peak performance is likely behind it, and it will probably miss the 2025 Top 10. Yes, it’s already early enough to say that.

3. Bogota: City of the Lost

A Monday release for a foreign film is unusual, but it allowed the South Korean film Bogota: City of the Lost to take the top spot, benefiting from a full seven days to accumulate views. The result is fairly solid, ranking as the 4th best launch for an international film released on a Monday. However, like others, it is expected to see a sharp drop next week.

4. The Are Murders kills it.

It’s a powerful launch for the Swedish series The Åre Murders, continuing the tradition of the Scandinavian noir series performing well on Netflix. The show isn’t labeled as a “limited series,” so with these numbers (the second-best debut for a new European series released on a Thursday), it could potentially be renewed. (1899‘s cancelation stands out on the chart as a unique case due to its ambition, marketing, and high cost.)

5. Cassandra

The German limited series Cassandra, in which an AI takes control of a house and its occupants, isn’t making much of an impact, with just 4.2M CVEs in 4 days. That’s lower than other German limited series like Dear Child, The Signal, or Sleeping Dog.

6. Apple Cider Vinegar

The Australian limited series Apple Cider Vinegar was a tough sell with a title like that, and its viewership numbers reflect more of an Australian limited series performance rather than an American one. (Which makes sense, but you wouldn’t necessarily expect Netflix subscribers to be that discerning about the geographic origins of English-language series.) Its debut is nearly identical to Boy Swallows Universe, with 3.8M CVEs in 4 days.

7. Prison Cell 211

In Mexico, the prison-set series Prison Cell 211 also had a very strong debut, with 5.3M CVEs in 5 days, making it the 5th best launch for a Latin American series released on a Wednesday. If a second season is creatively feasible, it should have no trouble getting renewed.

That’s all for this week, feel free to let us know what you think in the comments below.