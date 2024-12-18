‘Kinda Pregnant’: Amy Schumer’s R-Rated Netflix Comedy Sets Release Date

After some time in development and two strikes, Netflix finally moved forward with Kinda Pregnant, a new comedy movie starring Amy Schumer, in early 2024. Now complete, Kinda Pregnant is scheduled to hit our screens in February 2025 and will follow a woman wearing a fake baby bump because she is jealous of her best friend’s pregnancy, leading her into awkward comedic situations.

Netflix has been developing the project for quite some time. We first learned about it in early 2023. Netflix declined to comment then, but Deadline “exclusively” reported on the title in November of that year.

Netflix’s Kinda Pregnant is directed by Tyler Spindel, whose credits include Netflix’s The Out-Laws, The Wrong Missy, Father of the Year, and others. The script for the movie was written by Julie Paiva, who previously wrote a short film called The Secret.

Amy Schumer will produce with Adam Sandler, Tim Herlihy, Judit Maull, Kevin Grady, and Eli Thomas for Sandler’s Happy Madison production company. Alex Saks is also listed as a producer on the project.

The movie began filming in New York on February 26, 2024, with production wrapping on May 4th, 2024. It’ll hold an R-rating on Netflix for sexual content, language throughout, and drug use and has a runtime of 1 hour and 37 minutes.

What’s the plot of Kinda Pregnant?

Kinda Pregnant follows Lainy, a single woman who is an English teacher by trade who becomes incredibly jealous of her best friend’s pregnancy and begins wearing a fake baby bump to fit in. That’s when she then accidentally meets the man of her dreams.

Entertainment Weekly has obtained the first look at the new movie, including several exclusive screenshots and an interview with Schumer and the director. Spindel described the movie to the outlet as “not your traditional rom-com,” adding, “It’s wild and pushes boundaries while still being heartfelt.”

Who is cast in Kinda Pregnant?

It has been announced that Amy Schumer will star as the lead in Netflix’s Kinda Pregnant. She will play the aforementioned Lainy. According to our own sources, Schumer has been attached to star in Kinda Pregnant since before the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Her recent roles include Life & Beth, Bros, Trolls Band Together, and she’s set to appear in Jerry Seinfeld’s upcoming Netflix movie Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story.

Shortly before filming began, Schumer revealed that she’s got a condition called Crushing syndrome that causes an over-production of the stress hormone cortisol.

Netflix expanded the cast announcements on February 21st, 2024, and even more subsequently. Joining Schumer are Jillian Bell (Brittany Runs a Marathon, Murder Mystery 2) as Kate, Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth, MacGruber) as Josh, Damon Wayans Jr. (Players, Happy Endings) Dave, Lizze Broadway (Ghosted) as Shirley, Urzila Carlson as Fallon, Alex Moffat (Holidate) as Rawn, Joel David Moore (Avatar) as Mark, Max Malas (Marshmallow) as Brett, Kennedy Rae Thompson (Annie Live!) as Amber, Jackie Sandler (Pixels), and Brianne Howey (Ginny and Georgia) as Megan.

As part of the Entertainment Weekly exclusive, they revealed the new movie will land on Netflix globally on February 5th, 2025. For more on Netflix’s release schedule for 2025, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.

Are you looking forward to the new Amy Schumer comedy coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments.