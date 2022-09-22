‘L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Fashion Show’ Sets October 2022 Netflix Release Date

Amongst the new kids’ content headed to Netflix in October 2022 is a new entry in the LOL Surprise! franchise in the form of a new movie called LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show.



Debuting on October 22nd globally, the new movie will sit alongside LOL Surprise: The Movie was released exclusively on Netflix in September 20211. It’ll also launch alongside a new toy line that has begun rolling out to retailers.

What can you expect from LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show? MGA Entertainment, the company behind the new title has provided an excerpt of what we can expect from the new movie:

“LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show will center on the journey of Neonlicious as this year’s debut designer for the annual winter fashion show. When Neonlicious is thrust into the fast-paced world of designer royalty, she quickly realizes that being accepted for the competition was the easiest step and she is challenged to make new friends to help her navigate the competition and turn the tables of the winter fashion show forever. The film’s commitment to themes of self-discovery, transformation and fierce expression is one that parents and kids alike will appreciate.”

No voice cast details are available at the current time.

We’ve also got a first-look trailer for the new special:

We got to put some questions to Isaac Larian, Founder and CEO of MGA Entertainment, who explained to us why they distribute their shows to Netflix, saying:

“Netflix is a powerful platform that is able to very effectively reach the L.O.L. Surprise! audience with engaging storytelling.”

MGA Entertainment has long been a content partner for Netflix, with some of their biggest franchises currently streaming on Netflix with various series, movies and specials.

Larian highlighted some of their other titles streaming on Netflix right now:

“MGA has had great success with our content streaming on Netflix over the last several years. Most recently we have had multiple seasons of the Rainbow High and the L.O.L. Surprise! House of Surprises series streaming on the platform and last year about this time we premiered our first movie, L.O.L. Surprise! The Movie, streaming on Netflix, debuting in the top 10 its first day. Previously, we have had series such as Project MC2 and We’re Lalaloopsy streaming in Netflix.”

Larian also confirmed that they’re currently in “discussion for development of new content” but could not provide any additional details.

Will you be checking out LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show when it drops in October 2022? Let us know in the comments.