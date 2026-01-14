‘Leanne’ Season 2 Begins Production for Netflix; Eying August 2026 Return

The “Grandmama from Tennessee” is officially back on set. Filming has kicked off for the highly anticipated second season of the Netflix sitcom Leanne, with Leanne Morgan herself confirming the news this morning.

Following a breakout debut in the summer of 2025, fans have been eagerly awaiting news on when they could expect to see the Morgan family back on their screens. In November 2025, we reported that tickets were “on sale” (they’re free) for live tapings of the show beginning in January 2026, with filming dates stretching through the end of February. We now have confirmation that cameras are rolling in Los Angeles.

For those catching up, the series is co-created by Leanne Morgan, Chuck Lorre (The Big Bang Theory, Mom), and Susan McMartin. The show received its second-season order in late September of last year.

The story follows Leanne, whose life takes an unexpected turn when her husband of 33 years leaves her for another woman. Thrust into a new chapter while navigating being a grandmother and hitting menopause, Leanne rebuilds her life with the help of her eccentric family—including her ride-or-die sister Carol (played by the brilliant Kristen Johnston), her traditional parents (Celia Weston and Blake Clark), and her ex-husband (Ryan Stiles).

Production Officially Underway

In a social media post shared early this morning, star and co-creator Leanne Morgan confirmed that production on Season 2 has officially begun.

Morgan posted a photo from the Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles with the caption:

“It’s a family reunion!! 🥰 I am SO thrilled to be back on set in LA filming SEASON 2 of ‘LEANNE’!! Y’all made this happen and I can’t wait to share it with you!! ❤️ @netflix @NetflixIsAJoke”

Filming is taking place in front of a live studio audience, maintaining the classic multi-cam format that executive producer Chuck Lorre is famous for. Tickets for tapings at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank are reportedly already being distributed for dates throughout early 2026.

While Netflix has not officially stamped a specific day for the release, we do have a release window.

Official Slate: The show was explicitly included in the Next on Netflix 2026 slate list from last week, confirming a return this calendar year.

The show was explicitly included in the Next on Netflix 2026 slate list from last week, confirming a return this calendar year. Target Window: Sources tell us the series is currently eyeing an August 2026 return.

One of the biggest questions for season 2, which we don’t yet have an answer to, is whether the show will stick with its 16-episode season order or be reduced. We’d bet on the latter, but time will tell.

Note: As with all production schedules, this August target is subject to change depending on filming delays or post-production needs.

If this window holds, it would mirror the release strategy of Season 1, which dropped in late July 2025, making Leanne a staple of Netflix’s summer comedy lineup.

Are you looking forward to more Leanne on Netflix in 2026? Let us know in the comments.