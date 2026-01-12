Netflix Sets New French Series ‘Les Brumes’: Shoot Starts This Week and Everything We Know

Netflix France did not wait long before announcing the start of production on its first 2026 project: thriller series Les Brumes, starring Pio Marmaï and heavyweights behind the scenes. Here is everything we know on the new project.

Reported through trade publications Variety and Satellifacts, the project joins a growing number of book-to-screen adaptations in production at Netflix around the world. The author of the original book, Dans Les Brumes De Capelans, is Olivier Norek, a best-selling author who also doubles as a TV series writer: he has created and written for successful France 2 procedural show Les Invisibles, as well as many episodes of Spiral, where he brought his experience as a former cop. But his books also have a proven track record of being adapted into hits: last fall, the series Surface delivered very satisfying ratings in both linear and streaming for public broadcaster France Télévisions.

The synopsis mixes elements of atmospheric thriller with a more classic investigation/cop drama, and reads as follows:

“Anna, a mute young woman and the sole survivor, is urgently extracted to a windswept Atlantic island. There lives Victor Coste, a police officer who has exiled himself to the other side of the world. Cut off from everything, he accepts one last mission: to get Anna to talk, identify the killer, and prevent him from striking again. But when the world’s densest fog rolls in, a race against time begins, as the island itself turns into a trap.”

To deliver the visuals, the project can count on creators, writers, and directors Matthieu Delaporte and Alexandre De La Patellière (Sylvain Caron has helped write the 6 episodes, while Thierry Poiraud will also be on board to direct select episodes). Delaporte and De La Patellière have enjoyed a fruitful career as in-demand writers, before taking it to the next level with a series of blockbusters adapted from Alexandre Dumas : two movies based on The Three Musketeers, and one based on The Count of Monte Cristo which have enjoyed critical and public success. They will start shooting Les Brumes this week in Ireland and in France, under the supervision of the producer of their previous movies, Dimitri Rassam, through Chapter Two. This company ambitions to produce high-end theatrical movies and premium series with competitive production values. Chapter Two will partner on Les Brumes with Aude Albano and Pathé Series, the recently launched division of the legendary French production company, which also recently delivered Belphégor for HBO Max and M6.

As with their previous projects, Delaporte and De La Patellière are assembling an all-star cast, with Pio Marmaï as the lead, as cop Victor Coste. The comedian has played Musketeer Porthos for them, as well as the lead of Netflix show Néro, whose sophomore season is still unconfirmed by the platform. Rounding out the cast will be Alice Da Luz, Bouli Lanners, Stéphane Caillard, Zineb Triki, Patrick Mille, Florence Loiret-Caille, Léonie Dahan-Lamort, and Paul Beaurepaire. The series might be the start in a string of adaptations by Norek if successful: main character Victor Coste is also the protagonist of four other books.

Are you excited for this new French project? Are you familiar with some of the books by their author? Let us know in the comment section below! For more on Netflix’s upcoming slate of French titles, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.