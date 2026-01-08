Cash Queens (Les Lionnes) Netflix French Drama: Release Date and Everything We Know

[Story updated on January 8th] After being quietly in production earlier this year, on Monday Netflix announced one of their main French offerings for the winter of 2026: heist drama Cash Queens (Les Lionnes). What is it about? Where was it produced? And are there known talent on the team for this show? All the answers (that we know of) are below.

The platform announced that the 8-episode drama, which had been expected this year, will instead premiere globally on February 5th, 2026. The official trailer has been released.

What is Cash Queens about?

The logline reads as follows:

Five women join forces to find their way out of a tricky situation by robbing a bank disguised as men. One shot of adrenaline and 36,280 euros later, the amateur thieves are forced to start over. It’s not long before politicians, police, and gangsters are on their tails, scarcely imagining that a group of ordinary women are behind this band of mercenaries… And so The Cash Queens are born.

The “disguised as men” aspect had been withheld from the reported pitch, which was announced in September of 2024.

Who is the team behind Cash Queens?

Two staff writers on Family Business (which concluded after three seasons) are behind the show: Olivier Rosemberg and Carine Prévot. They also wrote all of the episodes alongside Mahault Mollaret, with Rosemberg behind the lens all throughout the 8-episode first season. Alumni on Family Business have been transitioning to new projects for Netflix, such as cocreator and director Igor Gotesman, who was behind last summer’s Young Millionaires. Jonathan Cohen is the producer of Cash Queens through his company Les Films Entre Deux Et Quatre, and is slated to guest star in the show, as will François Damiens.

On the cast of the show, up-and-coming actress Rebecca Marder (The Crime Is Mine) is part of the all-female gang, alongside Zoé Marchal (seen in the Netflix movie All-Time High/Nouveaux Riches, as Stéphanie Tapie in the Netflix miniseries Tapie, also the daughter of Netflix mainstay talent Olivier Marchal), Tya Deslaurieux, Naidra Ayadi (Oussekine), and Pascale Arbillot (seen in the Lost Bullet trilogy and French Lover on Netflix).

The cast is rounded out by Sami Outalbali, Jérémie Laheurte, Steve Tientcheu and the cocreator of the show himself, Olivier Rosemberg.

Where was Cash Queens shot?

The drama has been shot on location where the series takes place, mainly in the Southeast of France and in Paris, in late 2024 and early 2025. Pickup shoots also have happened on virtual soundstages.

Here are additional pictures for the upcoming show.

Are you looking forward to this new French show? Let us know in the comments below.