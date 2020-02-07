Locke and Key Season 2: Netflix Release Date, Renewal Status & What to Expect

Locke and Key is Netflix’s latest foray into the superhero TV world but is it a show worth investing in? According to our sources, a second season is already in active development but will Netflix give the official greenlight? Let’s dive in.

The new fantasy horror series sees three siblings move into a house with plenty of magic and secrets hidden inside.

It’s been a long road to get a TV series for Locke and Key according to the showrunners who commented on the fact the series was first intended for Fox and then Hulu who they shot pilots for.

Locke & Key Netflix Renewal Status

Official renewal status: Not yet renewed (last updated: 02/07/2020)

Although the series hasn’t got the thumbs up for a full second season just yet, we’re fully expecting it to. According to our sources which provide production schedules, the series is currently in active development for a second season. Once again, filming will likely take place in Toronto, Canada.

Both showrunners, Meredith Averill and Carlton Cuse has both spoken about plans for a second season which fits our story above. This includes a recent interview with Gamespot where the creators said: “We’re writing Season 2, even though it hasn’t been greenlit. We’re working in a room,”

Connor Jessup who plays Tyler Locke has also expressed that there’s definitely room for a second season in an interview saying: “The writers have been working on season two so if it does get picked up, we are ready.” adding the end of season 1 definitely sets up a second season.

What this means is that the series heads are currently planning out a second season even without an official thumbs up. We reported similar situations for You season 3 and Virgin River season 2 which both got quite renewals.

As you may know, the key for renewals at Netflix include how many people signup to watch, how many people start to watch and perhaps most importantly, how many people complete watching.

Reviews for the series look generally positive with most complaints saying it feels familiar but praised for being the next Goosebumps.

What to expect from season 2 of Locke and Key

For those who have completed the first season, you’ll absolutely know that it directly sets up a new season. The final pan of the series is zooming out on the seaside town with dark skies and lightning off in the distance.

The series concludes with the siblings entering the most dangerous door yet and finishes with the siblings being the keeper of all the keys. However, evil is still lurking and Dodge seemingly getting away with giving the appearance that she died (or at least was knocked out cold) in the final climactic battle. The omega key is safe but the crown is still missing.

We’re expecting the show to continue sticking with the comics for its main story arc but it has been mentioned that it could diverge with the creators saying: “We want to be sure that the ending works for the TV series and we’re not just forcing ourselves into an ending for endings’ sake.”

When will a new season of Locke and Key be on Netflix?

It’s a little too early to know exactly when a second season will be on Netflix. Some of Netflix’s bigger sci-fi/fantasy series seem to be taking longer than the annual cycle you may be used to with network television.

We’re currently predicting a late 2021 or 2022 release date for Locke and Key season 2 at present but we’ll keep this updated with news of production as we get it.

Also if you love the IDW comics, Netflix is going to be your streaming home for many years to come given Netflix has an output deal with the comic producer. They’ve already produced V Wars and October Faction. You can also currently catch their other series Wynonna Earp and Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency on Netflix too.

IDW Entertainment also has more series in development including Winterworld which has reportedly been optioned. Darkness Visible and Night Mary are also reportedly in development too although details remain small at present.

Would you like to see another season of Locke and Key on Netflix? Let us know down in the comments.