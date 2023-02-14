‘Lockwood & Co’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status & What We Know So Far

One of Netflix’s first major new TV releases of 2023 is Lockwood & Co, and the show certainly sets up a second season, but will it get one? Here’s what we know so far and how well the show is performing thus far.

Developed by Joe Cornish, the new supernatural series (often compared to a “teen Ghostbusters“) is an 8-episode British-produced series that follows the first two books in the Jonathan Stroud books.

Reviews for the show from critics thus far have been strong. Based on only 10 reviews (Netflix did not provide advanced screeners based on our understanding), the series holds a 90% on RottenTomatoes, 94% from audiences on RT, and a 7.6 on IMDb.

Lockwood & Co Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Renewal Status at Netflix: Pending

Our Renewal Prediction: Leaning cancelation

Over three weeks following the release of Lockwood & Co on Netflix, there’s no word whether the series will return.

As we’ve discussed before, things like completion rate, number of starters, and cost all play a big role in renewals.

In the case of Lockwood & Co, we’re currently predicting that the series is likely leaning towards cancelation given its performance compared to other titles in the genre and a massive fall in viewership from weeks 2 to 3.

We should point out that, particularly over the past year, Netflix has largely struggled with genre shows that skew younger (teens, etc.). Last year, we saw the cancelation of the likes of First Kill, Resident Evil, The Imperfects, The Midnight Club, and The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself all failed to get beyond season 1, while Warrior Nun couldn’t get a third season.

The big question is, will this trend continue into 2023?

How well is Lockwood & Co performing on Netflix?

We can see how well Lockwood & Co is performing on Netflix through multiple sources.

Let’s first begin with hourly data from Netflix itself. Every Tuesday, in four categories, Netflix publishes 40 hourly figures on its top-performing titles.

In its first week, Lockwood & Co debuted as the sixth biggest title regarding hours watched.

Now into its third week, the show hasn’t shown significant growth, and week 3 saw a 61% drop in viewing hours.

In total, Lockwood & Co has picked up 79.91 million hours in the top global 10s. Here’s how that breaks down week to week:

Week Period Hours Viewed(M) Rank Week in Top 10 January 22nd, 2023 to January 29th, 2023 25,120,000 6 1 January 29th, 2023 to February 5th, 2023 39,420,000 (+57%) 1 2 February 5th, 2023 to February 12th, 2023 15,370,000 (-61%) 7 3

Let’s compare its opening week to several other shows in the same genre that premiered in 2022 (and notably didn’t go onto score season 2 orders).

As you can see, the show followed similar trajectories to The Imperfects and First Kill (both canceled) but fell below Archive 81 (also canceled).

That’s the raw top 10 hourly figures, but let’s try and put it on a level playing field against similar shows in the same genre as Lockwood.

Using CVE (taking the hours viewed and then dividing by the total length of the show), we can see the show had a stronger start than two other British series, such as Heartstopper (which was renewed for two seasons) and Half-Bad.

Per our top 10 report, however, Lockwood was still on the lower end for debuts of English series, generally saying, “with only 4.4M CVEs over its first three days, that’s really on the low end for a new English-speaking series.”

Looking at raw top 10s via FlixPatrol, the show peaked in the number of points it picked up in the series top 10s within the first three to four days but has held on, only being forced out by newer titles.

The show did enter the top 10s in most regions, performing the best in countries like the United Kingdom, Germany, India, and France.

Here’s how its performance in the Netflix top 10s looks thus far, with the show dropping out of the top 10s completely on February 12th but returning on the 13th.

How well is the show performing at the larger web at large? Often referred to as “demand,” we’ll use TelevisionStats.com to track how well the show performs on sites like Wikipedia, Google, Reddit, and IMDb.

Their data shows the series peaked in external demand on January 31st.

What to expect from Lockwood & Co season 2 on Netflix

Given that the series seems to be adapting the books in order, logic dictates that we’d be seeing the next one or two entries adapted for season 2.

For those unfamiliar, that’d mean that we’d likely see The Hollow Boy and/or The Creeping Shadow adapted, leaving The Empty Grave for a future season.

As DigitalSpy points out, some of the overarching questions going into a second season would be how exactly Lockwood’s parents died as it’s slowly revealed throughout the course of the season that there’s more to that story than meets the eye.

That leads us to the cliffhanger ending with the door to the room that’s been otherwise locked throughout the season swinging open only for the credits to start rolling.

When asked about what’s behind the door, Ruby Stokes told Variety:

“I haven’t heard of any theories, but I have seen people, even some who have read the books, say they want to leave it up to interpretation. I haven’t read the theories either because even as I was reading the books, like going from Book One to Two, I enjoyed that moment of not knowing what’s next.”

One Redditor has already predicted what might be in the locked room, suggesting it could be “The ghosts of his parents” or “More relics having to do with his family.”

Would you like to see Lockwood & Co return for a second season at Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.