After three years, Love, Death and Robots is returning for an extended 10-episode fourth volume, and today, Netflix has lifted the lid on the upcoming suite of episodes, including the animation studios working on each individual title, plus the writers, directors, and voice actors who will feature, in addition to brand new stills and trailer.

Renewed three years ago, we finally got word that Volume IV would be inbound to Netflix globally on May 15th, 2025 with 10 brand new episodes featuring a range of different genres, animation techniques and now, we can confirm, many great studios, writers, directors and voice talents.

Blur Studio, led by Tim Miller, will be front and center, as in all prior seasons, with three episodes coming from them. That will bring their total count to 11, with eight being released across Volumes 1 to 3.

Can’t Stop

Director: David Fincher

Music, Lyrics, & Performance: Red Hot Chili Peppers

Animation Studio: Blur Studio (USA, California)

Voice Cast: Anthony Kiedis, Flea, John Frusciante, Chad Smith

This is David Fincher’s second directing credit on Love, Death and Robots, following Bad Travelling in Volume III. Netflix mentions how it’s Fincher heading back to his roots because he got his big start in directing with music videos before transitioning to making iconic movies and TV.

“A unique take on the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ legendary 2003 performance at Slane Castle, Ireland, with band members Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith, and John Frusciante recreated as string-puppets.”

Close Encounters Of The Mini Kind

Written and directed by: Robert Bisi & Andy Lyon

Animation Studio: BUCK (USA)

This serves as BUCK and the writer/director’s second episode following Night of the Mini Dead in Volume III, which used a similar tilt-shift animation technique.

“Tiny terror is unleashed in this mini alien apocalypse as directors Robert Bisi and Andy Lyon pay loving tribute to classic sci-fi stories of alien invasion and human stupidity using tilt-shift techniques that make the end of the world look almost cute.”

Spider Rose

Director: Jennifer Yuh Nelson

Writer: Joe Abercrombie, based on the short story by Bruce Sterling

Animation Studio: Blur Studio

Voice Cast: Emily O’Brien, Feodor Chin, Piotr Michael & Sumalee Montano

This serves as Jennifer Yuh Nelson’s third directorial credit in addition to supervising producing credits following Pop Squad in Volume II and Kill Team Kill in Volume III. The episode will use Blur Studio’s incredible

“A return to the fantastic cyberpunk universe of “Swarm” (Vol. 3), created by visionary sci-fi author Bruce Sterling and directed by Jennifer Yuh Nelson. On a remote asteroid mining operation, a grieving Mechanist gets a new companion and has a chance to avenge herself against the Shaper assassin who killed her husband.”

400 BOYS

Director: Robert Valley

Writer: Tim Miller, based on the short story by Marc Laidlaw (Half Life)

Animation Studio: Passion Animation, a Division of Passion Pictures (UK, England)

Voice Cast: John Boyega (Star Wars: The Force Awakens), Ed Skrein (Deadpool), Sienna King (Fast X), Dwane Walcott (Black Mirror), Rahul Kohli (The Haunting of Bly Manor), Pamela Nomvete (Andor), and Amar Chadha-Patel (Willow)

This is Robert Valley and Passion Animation’s third episode following Ice in Volume II, which won the Emmy for Outstanding Short Form Animation and Zima Blue in Volume I.

“In a post-apocalyptic city where warring gangs follow a bushido-like code of honor, a new gang, the 400 Boys, forces them to unite. A blend of beauty and brutality.”

The Other Large Thing

Director: Patrick Osborne

Writer: John Scalzi

Animation Studio: AGBO

Voice Cast: Chris Parnell (Rick and Morty), John Oliver (Last Week Tonight), Fred Tatasciore (Avengers Assemble), and Rachel Kimsey (Justice League Action)

This is the debut episode for AGBO, the production company co-founded by Joe and Anthony Russo, but the second from director Patrick Osborne, who worked on Volume III’s “Storm Drain”.

“The story of a cat who plans world domination. Sanchez, as his puny human “pets” know him, is helped by a new robotic butler (voiced by Last Week Tonight host John Oliver) who can hack into the World Wide Web and is eager to help his new master.”

Golgotha

Director: Tim Miller

Writer: Joe Abercrombie, based on the short story by Dave Hutchinson

Animation Studio: Luma Pictures (VFX) (USA)

Voice Cast: Rhys Darby (Our Flag Means Death), Moe Daniels (Letterkenny), Graham McTavish (Outlander), Phil Morris (Doom Patrol), Michelle Lukes (Strike Back), and Matthew Waterson (Castlevania)

This serves as Miller’s fourth director credit on the series and one of two for volume IV. Previous directed episodes include Ice Age in Volume I, The Drowned Giant in Volume II, and Swarm in Volume III.

“A conscientious vicar – played by Rhys Darby– plays host to an emissary of an alien race who believes their messiah has been reborn on earth… as a dolphin. So, uh… yeah, Dolphin-Jesus.”

The Screaming Of The Tyrannosaur

Director: Tim Miller

Writer: Tim Miller, based on the short story by Stant Litore

Animation Studio: Blur Studio

Voice Cast: MrBeast & Bai Ling

The second of Miller’s directing credits in Volume IV, alongside adapting the story, is The Screaming Of The Tyrannosaurs, which notably features the voice talents of the globally famous YouTube star, MrBeast.

“On a space station orbiting Jupiter, decadent aristocrats gather to witness a brutal contest of genetically modified gladiators — fierce combatants riding deadly, engineered dinosaurs. A tale of visceral violence and unlikely emotion.”

How Zeke Got Religion

Director: Diego Porral

Writer: J.T. Petty, based on the short story by John McNichol

Animation Studio: Titmouse (USA)

Voice Cast: Keston John (Avatar: The Way of Water), Braden Lynch (God of War: Ragnarök), Roger Craig Smith (Sonic the Hedgehog), Gary Furlong (Fire Emblem Heroes), Bruce Thomas (Batman: The Brave and the Bold), Andrew Morgado (Doom Patrol), and Scott Whyte (Call of Duty: Vanguard) deliver standout performances in this action-packed project.

This serves as Titmouse’s second Love, Death and Robots episode following Kill Team Kill in Volume III. The studio is also known for its other Netflix projects like Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld, Big Mouth, and Agent Elvis.

“B-17 Flying Fortress Liberty Belle has the oddest mission of World War Two: a journey into occupied France to bomb a church before the Nazis can raise an ancient evil. Based on the short story of blood, fallen archangels, occult magic, and ultraviolence.”

Smart Appliances, Stupid Owners

Director: Patrick Osborne

Writer: John Scalzi

Animation Studio: Aaron Sims Creative

Voice Cast: Melissa Villaseñor (Saturday Night Live), Ronny Chieng (Crazy Rich Asians), Amy Sedaris (BoJack Horseman), Kevin Hart (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), Josh Brener (Silicon Valley), Nat Faxon (The Way Way Back), Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), and Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

A debut for Aaron Sims Creative, who are best known for their work inside Unreal Engine, helping studios like Disney. It’s the second of two episodes from Patrick Osborne this season, too, complete with an all-star comedian-filled ensemble.

“From an angry toothbrush to an overworked smart showerhead and an intelligent toilet, various household appliances divulge tales of bemusement, scorn, and wonder about their human owners.”

For He Can Creep

Director: Emily Dean

Writer: Tamsyn Muir, based on the short story by Siobhan Carroll

Animation Studio: Polygon Pictures Inc. (Japan)

Voice Cast: Dan Stevens (Legion), JB Blanc (Arcane), Jim Broadbent (Iris), Nika Futterman (Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Jane Leeves (Frasier), and Dave B. Mitchell (Mortal Kombat 11) round out the ensemble with distinctive voices and seasoned performances.

Both Emily Dean and Polygon Pictures are teaming up with Love, Death and Robots again, following The Very Pulse of the Machine in Volume III, for what’s described as an interactive period drama.

“London, 1757. A poet confined to an insane asylum believes Satan wants him to write a verse that will end the world. And the only thing standing between him and the Prince of Darkness (voiced by Dan Stevens) is his cat, Jeoffry.”

Are you excited for Love, Death and Robots volume 4? Let us know in the comments down below.