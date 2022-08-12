‘Love, Death & Robots’ Renewed for Season 4 at Netflix

Love, Death and Robots has just got renewed at Netflix and will return for a fourth season, or as Netflix dubs it, volume 4. Here’s a breakdown on what we know so far about the fourth season of Love, Death and Robots.

The animated anthology series was also awarded two nominations recently at the 2022 Emmys. The show picked up nominations for “Outstanding Short Form Animated Program” and “Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation”.

The third volume premiered on Netflix on May 20th, 2022 and once again picked up rave reviews from critics and audiences alike.

While hampered by a shorter runtime than most shows, that didn’t stop the animated series from featuring in Netflix’s global top 10s for two weeks. Between May 15th and May 29th, 2022 the show was watched for 29.81 million hours globally.

Netflix confirmed the fourth season renewal alongside some key details about the new upcoming season.

Love, Death + Robots Volume IV is a GO! ❤️ ☠️ 🤖 pic.twitter.com/ciDBiZtp7Y — Netflix (@netflix) August 12, 2022

Nine episodes will make up volume 4 of Love, Death and Robots.

Jennifer Yuh Nelson, who took over “showrunning” duties from David Fincher after volume 1 continues to be involved going into volume 4. Her role officially is Supervising Director.

Tim Miller, David Fincher, Jennifer Miller, and Joshua Donen will continue as executive producers in the fourth volume.

Netflix also provided a brief synopsis/tease on what we can expect going into the fourth volume:

“Terror, imagination and beauty combine in nine new episodes which stretch from uncovering an ancient evil to a comedic apocalypse, telling startling short stories of fantasy, horror and science-fiction with trademark wit and visual invention.”

No studios were confirmed for volume 4. Likely, Miller’s own Blur Studio (which has worked on 8 episodes so far) will return to produce new episodes. In the last volume, they were behind Bad Traveling and Swarm.

Beyond Love, Death + Robots there are a few other things we should mention.

Tim Miller is also heavily involved in another upcoming Netflix project in the form of The Goon. The project has been one he’s been working on in the background for over a decade since it started its life as a Kickstarter campaign.

Fincher is heavily involved in future Netflix projects too. The director has recently wrapped The Killer for Netflix, set to debut on Netflix in 2023. Beyond that, he’s expected to serve as executive producer on Chinatown for Netflix and of course, rumors continue to swirl about the return of Mindhunter for a season 3.

Are you looking forward to more episodes of Love, Death and Robots coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments.