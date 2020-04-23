‘Matilda: The Musical’: Everything we Know so Far

Coming to Netflix in the near future is the exciting film adaptation of the beloved West End production Matilda: The Musical. Currently, details are few and far between but we’ll be keeping track of everything we know so far about Matilda: The Musical.

Matilda: The Musical is an upcoming Netflix Original musical directed by Matthew Warchus, and based on the stage musical of the same name by writer Dennis Kelly.

When is Matilda: The Musical coming to Netflix?

It’s extremely early for Netflix to announce a release date, but with production set to be underway later this year, all we know is Matilda: The Musical will be coming to Netflix in 2021.

What is the plot of Matilda: The Musical?

Matilda, a young, gifted, and incredibly intelligent five-and-a-half-year-old struggles with the stupidity of her family. At school, Matilda makes friends with the lovely Miss Honey and is finally able to show her intellectual prowess. Unfortunately, the school is run by the tyrannical Miss Trunchbull who takes pride in giving harsh punishments to the students. When Matilda develops telekinetic powers, she enlists the help of Miss Honey as they work together to stop Miss Trunchbull.

Who are the cast members of Matilda: The Musical?

The biggest casting announcement is Harry Potter fan favorite, Ralph Fiennes has been cast as the evil headmistress of Crunchem Hall Primary School, Miss Trunchbull.

In every production of Matilda: The Musical, Miss Trunchbull has been portrayed by male cast members. The film production is clearly continuing that tradition with the excellent Ralph Fiennes.

At the time of writing, there isn’t any official confirmation, but Emma Stone has been approached to portray the role of Miss Honey.

None of the other cast members have yet been cast at this time but a casting call for the title character (Matilda) and supporting roles was available at the start of the year. Applications were to be submitted by the end of January, which means it’s highly likely our Matildas will be cast very soon.

When is the production of Matilda: The Musical scheduled to begin?

Thanks to the information from the casting call, we know that shooting for the musical was scheduled to begin in August, and would end in December.

Rehearsals were expected to begin in June but at this time it’s unclear if the ongoing coronavirus pandemic will have any impact on the production of Matilda: The Musical.

If the schedule carries on as normal then filming for Matilda: The Musical will have concluded by the end of the year.

Which studio is producing Matilda: The Musical?

Carrying out the production of Matilda: The Musical is Working Title Films. The studio is famous for its production of fellow musicals such as Billy Elliot, Les Miserables, and most recently the infamous film adaptation of Cats.

The music of Matilda: The Musical

If you’re curious to learn more about the music of Matilda: The Musical you can check out the full album from the Orginal London cast recording on Spotify:

If you don’t wish to be spoiled before the arrival of the musical on Netflix, we’d avoid listening to the album.

Alternatively, here’s a snippet of what to expect from Matilda: The Musical with the live performance of Naughty at the 2013 Olivier Awards.

What is the run time of Matilda: The Musical?

The runtime of all songs from Matilda: The Musical equates to 68 minutes, which means it wouldn’t be a stretch to see the film adaptation to be around 80 to 90 minutes long.

Are you excited about the Netflix release of Matilda: The Musical? Let us know in the comments below!