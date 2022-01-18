Millie Bobby Brown Netflix Movie ‘Damsel’: What We Know So Far

With Stranger Things and Enola Holmes under her belt, Millie Bobby Brown has quickly become one of Netflix’s most sought-after actresses and the streamer has yet another project with her starring as the lead. Here’s what we know so far about the upcoming fantasy movie, Damsel.

Damsel is set to be an upcoming fantasy movie starring Brown, that will subvert the “damsel in distress” trope with her heroine not waiting for a knight to save her from a dragon, but slaying the dragon herself.

Netflix’s Damsel will be directed by Oscar-nominee Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, whose credits include 28 Weeks Later and Intruders.

The script for the movie is written by Dan Mazeau, who worked on Wrath of the Titans and several upcoming high-budget films.

Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum will produce under their Roth Kirschenbaum Films banner. Executive producing alongside Brown (who is under her PCMA banner) is Mazeau, Zack Roth, and Chris Castaldi. Orchid Productions Ltd is also listed among the production companies for the project.

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Damsel:

What’s the plot of Damsel?

Here is the plot synopsis for Netflix’s Damsel:

It’s a taut contained thriller about a Princess that thinks she is marrying a prince only to be thrown into a pit where she is being sacrificed to a dragon. Brown plays Elodie, who’s anxiously awaiting her wedding to Prince Henry and feeling pressure from her Father, who needs the money her marriage will bring, to be a good, obedient wife. After marrying Henry, Elodie realizes she’s been tricked into becoming a sacrificial offering for a cruel dragon who intends to eat her. Elodie must fight her way out of the dragon’s lair and eventually saves herself by slaying the Dragon.

An additional logline has also surfaced online:

“After first being locked in a tower and then hidden deep in the forest to prevent a prince from rescuing her, long-haired Rapunzel vows to get revenge.”

Who is cast in Damsel?

As of October 2021, only Millie Bobby Brown is known to be among the cast of Damsel. As of writing, Brown is currently filming Enola Holmes 2 (after just finishing season 4 of Stranger Things) next to Henry Cavill and she has also The Thing About Jellyfish lined up in her Netflix pipeline.

What’s the production status of Damsel?

Netflix’s Damsel was scheduled to enter production in the first quarter of 2022 according to issue 1265 of Production Weekly.

Millie has just recently got done filming the sequel to Enola Holmes which wrapped in early January 2022.

We can now go one step further and state that the movie is due to begin filming in February 2022 in London, England.

What’s the Netflix release date for Damsel?

Netflix hasn’t set the release date for Damsel, but it would be safe to assume either a late 2022 or 2023 release based on the Q1 2022 production start.

Are you looking forward to this new Netflix project starring Millie Bobby Brown? Let us know in the comments down below.