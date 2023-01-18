Netflix Unveils Slate of New Movies Coming in 2023

Netflix has just unveiled and confirmed some of it’s big slate of movies scheduled to release throughout 2023. Below, we’ll walk you through all the new release dates for all the movies coming globally this year.

If you want to see an expanded version of this list (which will be updated with new information) refer to our movies coming to Netflix in 2023 and beyond guide.

Below, we’ll split up the newly announced movies and their dates into months where available first, then go into the windows (ie Spring and Summer) and any without any firm window. We’ll also link each title to respective previews so you can dive deeper into what each movie is about.

Netflix Original Movies Coming to Netflix in February 2023

True Spirit – February 3rd Based on the book by Jessica Watson, this drama tells the story of Jessica Watson (played by Teagan Croft), who sets out to be the young person to sail solo around the world.

– February 3rd Bill Russell: Legend – February 8th Documentary on the NBA legend.

– February 8th Your Place or Mine – February 10th Romantic comedy starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher.

– February 10th We Have a Ghost – February 24th David Harbour and Anthony Mackie star in this adaptation of a short story about a family that finds a ghost named Ernest.

– February 24th

Netflix Original Movies Coming to Netflix in March 2023

Luther: The Fallen Sun – March 10th

– March 10th The Magician’s Elephant – March 17th

– March 17th Murder Mystery 2 – March 31st Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston return to reprise their roles in this sequel that sees their characters caught up in an international conspiracy.

– March 31st

Netflix Original Movies Coming to Netflix in April 2023

A Tourist’s Guide to Love – April 27th A romantic comedy about a travel executive going undercover in Vietnam.

– April 27th

Netflix Original Movies Coming to Netflix in May 2023

The Mother – May 12th A deadly female assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she gave up years before while on the run from dangerous men. Starring Jennifer Lopez.

– May 12th

Netflix Original Movies Coming to Netflix in June 2023

Extraction 2 – June 16th Chris Hemsworth returns for his second outing as Tyler Rake and has a new mission, to rescue the family of a Georgian gangster.

– June 16th

Netflix Original Movies Coming to Netflix in July 2023

They Cloned Tyrone – July 21st John Boyega, Jamie Foxx, and Teyonah Parris star in this crime thriller from Juel Taylor.

– July 21st

Netflix Original Movies Coming to Netflix in August 2023

Heart of Stone – August 11th Gal Gadot stars in this big-budget espionage action thriller.

– August 11th Lift – August 25th Kevin Hart headlines this movie about an international heist crew that is recruited to prevent a terrorist attack and must

pull off the heist on a plane mid-flight.

– August 25th

Netflix Original Movies Coming to Netflix in September 2023

Love at First Sight – TBD Romance movie based on the Jennifer E. Smith novel, “The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight”.

– TBD

Netflix Original Movies Coming to Netflix in October 2023

Damsel – October 13th Millie Bobby Brown fantasy epic.

– October 13th Pain Hustlers – October 27th Emily Blunt and Chris Evans headline this crime drama based on the Evan Hughes’ New York Times Magazine article.

– October 27th

Netflix Original Movies Coming to Netflix in November 2023

The Killer – November 10th David Fincher’s adaptation of the graphic novel starring Michael Fassbender.

– November 10th A Family Affair – November 17th Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron romance movie.

– November 17th Leo – November 22nd Animated movie about the last year of a class in elementary school told from the viewpoint of the class pet. Featuring voices of Adam Sandler and Bill Burr.

– November 22nd

Netflix Original Movies Coming to Netflix in December 2023

Leave the World Behind – December 8th Sam Esmail writes and directs this adaptation of Rumaan Alam’s novel.

– December 8th Rebel Moon – December 22nd Zack Snyder’s sci-fi fantasy epic starring Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, and Bae Doona.

– December 22nd

Netflix Original Movies Coming to Netflix in Spring 2023

Chupa Jonas Cuarón directs this fantasy movie about a teenager discovering a mythical creature in his grandpa’s shed. Chris Columbus producing.

Kill Boksoon South Korean movie from writer/director Byun Sung-hyun.



Netflix Original Movies Coming to Netflix in Summer 2023

Happiness for Beginners Ellie Kemper headlines this adaptation of the Katherine Center novel about a newly divorced woman heading out on the Appalachian Trail with a group of strangers.

The Perfect Find Gabrielle Union stars in this drama about a 40-year-old risking everything for a lusty secret romance.



Netflix Original Movies Coming to Netflix in Fall 2023

Nyad Biopic on the true story of a 64-year-old marathon swimmer to complete the Everest of Swims. Stars Annette Bening and Jodie Foster.

Players Gina Rodriguez and Tom Ellis romantic comedy.

Spaceman Adam Sandler stars in this adaptation of Spaceman Of Bohemia about an astronaut sent to the edge of the galaxy and coming across a sentient spider.



Netflix Original Movies Coming to Netflix TBD

Best. Christmas. Ever. Christmas movie from director Mary Lambert.

Carga Maxima (Overhaul) Netflix’s first Brazillian action movie about a truck racing driver to begins driving for a cargo robbery gang.

Chada ‘Xpress Indian drama on one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket.



Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget Sequel to the Aardman animation’s Chicken Run.

Choose Love Interactive romantic comedy special.

The Deepest Breath Documentary on a champion freediver training to break a world record. Set to debut at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival



Maestro Bradley Cooper directs and stars in this biopic about the relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn.

Monkey Man Dev Patel writes, direct,s and stars in this drama about an unlikely hero emerging from prison to take on a world of corporate greed.



Nimona Animated movie saved from 20th Century Fox. Featuring the voices of Chloë Grace Moretz, Riz Ahmed, and Eugene Lee Yang.

Reptile Benicio Del Toro and Justin Timberlake star in this action thriller about a detective looking to uncover the truth of a brutal murder of a young real estate agent.



Rustin Biopic on Bayard Rustin, played by Colman Domingo.

Shirley Regina King will portray Shirley Chisholm, the first Black Congresswoman in this biopic.

The Archies Indian adaptation of the comic is a live-action musical set in the 1960s.



The Monkey King Animated family movie following a monkey and his magical fighting Stick going on an epic quest. Jimmy O. Yang, Bowen Yang, and Jolie Hoang-Rappaport lend their voices.

The Out-Laws Adam Devine and Pierce Brosman star in this action comedy about a bank manger who suspects his in-laws, who have just arrived for a wedding, are an infamous gang of robbers.

Untitled Wes Anderson/Roald Dahl Film Adapting several Roald Dahl short stories, including The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar. Featuring Benedict Cumberbatch, Ralph Fiennes, and Dev Patel.



Victim/Suspect Nancy Schwartzman directs this documentary about journalist Rae de Leon uncovering the shocking pattern of young women being ignored by authorities after being sexually assaulted.



As always, this list is likely only the start as it’s missing several movies on which Netflix will have exclusive international distribution, for example.

All dates are subject to change.

