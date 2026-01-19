Most Popular Movies and Series In The Kids Netflix Top 10s in 2025

It was a busy year for Netflix on the kids and family front with a bunch of new releases, but what reigned supreme on the kids’ top 10s? Below, we’ll present the top 100 movies and series that picked up the most points in the daily kids’ top 10s throughout the year, where those daily top 10s are available.

This data comes from FlixPatrol, which, as you may know, assigns point values to the daily top 10s around the world. Each country has its own respective top 10, and by assigning points, we can tell which series and movies had the longest legs in the top 10s, which can reflect popularity. It’s not exactly viewership like what we get with the Netflix Engagement Reports, but it shows a strong correlation.

For these lists, we’re looking at the siloed daily top 10s for the kids profile, which was first introduced in mid-2021. These top 10s only include those titles eligible to feature within the kids section of Netflix. We’ve done this for the past few years, so we’ve been able to get good insights into what the big plays are for the streamer in this section, and we know that on the movie side, Universal’s slate of animated titles picks up most of the load. Has that continued in 2025? Let’s take a look.

Most Popular Kids and Family Movies on Netflix in 2025

No surprise what took home the most points. KPop Demon Hunters, of course. It dominated the top 10s soon after the movie dropped and has not budged since. We all know the story by now; it became Netflix’s most-watched movie of all time, by quite a significant margin, and still picks up lots of viewing hours every week in the top 10s. Better still, we’d predict it no doubt pick up the number 1 spot next year too.

Elsewhere, a similar picture to years prior: thanks to Netflix’s licensing arrangement with Universal Pictures globally, we see Illumination titles regularly cycle on and off Netflix in nearly every region, and because of that, their movies dominate whenever they jump on.

Paramount’s PAW Patrol movie made its way onto Netflix across the world throughout the year, and much like the series which does numbers for the streamer, the movie does as well.

KPop Demon Hunters (56,803 points) – Netflix Despicable Me 3 (35,760 points) – Universal Pictures PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie (30,336 points) – Paramount Pictures The Secret Life of Pets 2 (28,199 points) – Universal Pictures Minions (26,700 points) – Universal Pictures The Super Mario Bros. Movie (25,175 points) – Universal Pictures Shrek (23,260 points) – DreamWorks KPop Demon Hunters – Sing-Along (19,322 points) – Netflix PAW Patrol: The Movie (18,159 points) – Paramount Pictures The Boss Baby (16,045 points) – Universal Pictures Shrek 2 (14,366 points) – DreamWorks The Secret Life of Pets (13,682 points) – Universal Pictures The Grinch (12,131 points) – Universal Pictures Despicable Me 2 (11,909 points) – Universal Pictures Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (10,439 points) – Warner Bros. Pictures That Christmas (9,538 points) – Netflix Sing (9,111 points) – Universal Pictures Despicable Me 4 (8,806 points) – Universal Pictures Sonic the Hedgehog (8616 points) – Paramount Pictures Despicable Me (8,288 points) – Universal Pictures In Your Dreams (8,226 points) – Netflix Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (7,767 points) – Universal Pictures Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (7,724 points) – Sony Pictures Plankton: The Movie (7,104 points) – Netflix Migration (7,021 points) – Universal Pictures Bee Movie (6,714 points) – Paramount Pictures Trolls Band Together (6,299 points) – DreamWorks Home (6,297 points) – DreamWorks The Christmas Chronicles (5,458 points) – Netflix Minions: The Rise of Gru (5,226 points) – Universal Pictures Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (5,029 points) – Warner Bros. Pictures The Croods (4,986 points) – DreamWorks Shrek Forever After (4,936 points) – DreamWorks The Twits (4,768 points) – Netflix Spirited Away (4,598 points) – Studio Ghibli Megamind (4,557 points) – DreamWorks Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (4,271 points) – Netflix It Takes Two (4,003 points) – Warner Bros. Pictures Smurfs: The Lost Village (3,753 points) – Sony Pictures The Croods: A New Age (3,649 points) – Universal Pictures Shrek the Third (3,514 points) – DreamWorks Kung Fu Panda 4 (3,513 points) – DreamWorks Rise of the Guardians (3,507 points) – DreamWorks Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken (3,469 points) – DreamWorks Woody Woodpecker (3,379 points) – The Emoji Movie (3,127 points) – Sony Pictures The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two (3,086 points) – Netflix How the Grinch Stole Christmas (3,080 points) – Universal Pictures Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (3,040 points) – Paramount Pictures Dolittle (3,005 points) – Universal Pictures

Most Popular Kids and Family Series on Netflix in 2025

No change for the top spot for the kids TV top 10s, with Peppa Pig absolutely rinsing the competition once again for the top spot. Gabby’s Dollhouse continues its place in second spot too, but CoComelon, which has been so dominant in recent years, has dropped down to eighth with its Netflix Original spin-off, CoComelon Lane, at number seven.

The YouTube crown, then, belongs to Ms. Rachel, who is one of two major successes to jump from the platform to Netflix, the other being Mark Rober’s CrunchLabs, but it appears much lower down the list because it was added much later in the year.

Peppa Pig (73,423 points) – Entertainment One Gabby’s Dollhouse (67,734 points) – Netflix Masha and the Bear (32,791 points) – Animaccord Animation Studio Paw Patrol (32,629 points) – Nickelodeon Ms. Rachel (27,303 points) – YouTube The Creature Cases (24,815 points) – Netflix CoComelon Lane (22,355 points) – Moonbug Entertainment/Netflix Cocomelon (17,532 points) – Moonbug Entertainment Bebefinn (15,551 points) – YouTube Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight (13,968 points) – Netflix 7 Bears (11,713 points) – Netflix Wolf King (11,526 points) – Netflix The Amazing World of Gumball (11,496 points) – Cartoon Network Blippi’s Job Show (10,882 points) – Netflix Little Angel (10,783 points) – Moonbug Entertainment Unicorn Academy (10,528 points) – Netflix The Thundermans (10,238 points) – Nickelodeon Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (9,509 points) – Netflix Henry Danger (9,250 points) – Nickelodeon Mark Rober’s CrunchLabs (9,143 points) – YouTube SpongeBob SquarePants (7,366 points) – Nickelodeon Man Vs Baby (6,847 points) – Netflix Hot Wheels Let’s Race (6,660 points) – Netflix Bobo Siebenschläfer (6,493 points) – ARD My Melody & Kuromi (6,399 points) – Netflix Learning and fun with Jose Comelon (6,363 points) – YouTube Dog Days Out (6,025 points) – Netflix Winx Club: The Magic is Back (5,782 points) – Rainbow Sonic Prime (5,655 points) – Netflix Little Lunch (5,412 points) – ABC Australia Simon (5,287 points) – Victorious (49,85 points) – Nickelodeon Is It Cake? Halloween (4,941 points) – Netflix Barbie: Life in the Dreamhouse (4,775 points) – Mattel Is It Cake? Holiday (4,678 points) – Netflix Man Vs Bee (4,607 points) – Netflix Next Gen Chef (4,526 points) – Netflix The Bad Guys: Breaking In (4,320 points) – Netflix Baby Shark Hospital Play (4,166 points) – YouTube The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus (4,115 points) – Netflix The Loud House (3,828 points) – Nickelodeon Pokémon Horizons: The Series (3,628 points) – Netflix Dr. Seuss’s Horton! (3,578 points) – Netflix RIV4LRIES (3,507 points) – Netflix Bebefinn Play Time (3,391 points) – YouTube Lottie Dottie Chicken (3,366 points) – YouTube Kitty Kotty (3,311 points) – Netflix Dragons: Race to the Edge (3,239 points) – Netflix Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish (3,175 points) – Netflix LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising (3,172 points) – Netflix

Any major surprises for you in this list? Let us know in the comments.