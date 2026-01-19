Home Netflix News

Most Popular Movies and Series In The Kids Netflix Top 10s in 2025

A monumental year for Netflix with KPop Demon Hunters but what else dominated the kids daily top 10s throughout 2025?


Most Popular Kids Movies And Series 2025

Picture Credits: Netflix / Dreamworks / Illumination

It was a busy year for Netflix on the kids and family front with a bunch of new releases, but what reigned supreme on the kids’ top 10s? Below, we’ll present the top 100 movies and series that picked up the most points in the daily kids’ top 10s throughout the year, where those daily top 10s are available. 

This data comes from FlixPatrol, which, as you may know, assigns point values to the daily top 10s around the world. Each country has its own respective top 10, and by assigning points, we can tell which series and movies had the longest legs in the top 10s, which can reflect popularity. It’s not exactly viewership like what we get with the Netflix Engagement Reports, but it shows a strong correlation. 

For these lists, we’re looking at the siloed daily top 10s for the kids profile, which was first introduced in mid-2021. These top 10s only include those titles eligible to feature within the kids section of Netflix. We’ve done this for the past few years, so we’ve been able to get good insights into what the big plays are for the streamer in this section, and we know that on the movie side, Universal’s slate of animated titles picks up most of the load. Has that continued in 2025? Let’s take a look. 

Kpop Demon Hunters Big Theatrical Rollout

Picture Credit: Netflix

No surprise what took home the most points. KPop Demon Hunters, of course. It dominated the top 10s soon after the movie dropped and has not budged since. We all know the story by now; it became Netflix’s most-watched movie of all time, by quite a significant margin, and still picks up lots of viewing hours every week in the top 10s. Better still, we’d predict it no doubt pick up the number 1 spot next year too. 

Elsewhere, a similar picture to years prior: thanks to Netflix’s licensing arrangement with Universal Pictures globally, we see Illumination titles regularly cycle on and off Netflix in nearly every region, and because of that, their movies dominate whenever they jump on. 

Paramount’s PAW Patrol movie made its way onto Netflix across the world throughout the year, and much like the series which does numbers for the streamer, the movie does as well. 

  1. KPop Demon Hunters (56,803 points) – Netflix
  2. Despicable Me 3 (35,760 points) – Universal Pictures
  3. PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie (30,336 points) – Paramount Pictures
  4. The Secret Life of Pets 2 (28,199 points) – Universal Pictures
  5. Minions (26,700 points) – Universal Pictures
  6. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (25,175 points) – Universal Pictures
  7. Shrek (23,260 points) – DreamWorks
  8. KPop Demon Hunters – Sing-Along (19,322 points) – Netflix
  9. PAW Patrol: The Movie (18,159 points) – Paramount Pictures
  10. The Boss Baby (16,045 points) – Universal Pictures
  11. Shrek 2 (14,366 points) – DreamWorks
  12. The Secret Life of Pets (13,682 points) – Universal Pictures
  13. The Grinch (12,131 points) – Universal Pictures
  14. Despicable Me 2 (11,909 points) – Universal Pictures
  15. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (10,439 points) – Warner Bros. Pictures
  16. That Christmas (9,538 points) – Netflix
  17. Sing (9,111 points) – Universal Pictures
  18. Despicable Me 4 (8,806 points) – Universal Pictures
  19. Sonic the Hedgehog (8616 points) – Paramount Pictures
  20. Despicable Me (8,288 points) – Universal Pictures
  21. In Your Dreams (8,226 points) – Netflix
  22. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (7,767 points) – Universal Pictures
  23. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (7,724 points) – Sony Pictures
  24. Plankton: The Movie (7,104 points) – Netflix
  25. Migration (7,021 points) – Universal Pictures
  26. Bee Movie (6,714 points) – Paramount Pictures
  27. Trolls Band Together (6,299 points) – DreamWorks
  28. Home (6,297 points) – DreamWorks
  29. The Christmas Chronicles (5,458 points) – Netflix
  30. Minions: The Rise of Gru (5,226 points) – Universal Pictures
  31. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (5,029 points) – Warner Bros. Pictures
  32. The Croods (4,986 points) – DreamWorks
  33. Shrek Forever After (4,936 points) – DreamWorks
  34. The Twits (4,768 points) – Netflix
  35. Spirited Away (4,598 points) – Studio Ghibli
  36. Megamind (4,557 points) – DreamWorks
  37. Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl (4,271 points) – Netflix
  38. It Takes Two (4,003 points) – Warner Bros. Pictures
  39. Smurfs: The Lost Village (3,753 points) – Sony Pictures
  40. The Croods: A New Age (3,649 points) – Universal Pictures
  41. Shrek the Third (3,514 points) – DreamWorks
  42. Kung Fu Panda 4 (3,513 points) – DreamWorks
  43. Rise of the Guardians (3,507 points) – DreamWorks
  44. Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken (3,469 points) – DreamWorks
  45. Woody Woodpecker (3,379 points) –
  46. The Emoji Movie (3,127 points) – Sony Pictures
  47. The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two (3,086 points) – Netflix
  48. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (3,080 points) – Universal Pictures
  49. Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat (3,040 points) – Paramount Pictures
  50. Dolittle (3,005 points) – Universal Pictures

Peppa Pig Most Popular Kids Series Uk

No change for the top spot for the kids TV top 10s, with Peppa Pig absolutely rinsing the competition once again for the top spot. Gabby’s Dollhouse continues its place in second spot too, but CoComelon, which has been so dominant in recent years, has dropped down to eighth with its Netflix Original spin-off, CoComelon Lane, at number seven. 

The YouTube crown, then, belongs to Ms. Rachel, who is one of two major successes to jump from the platform to Netflix, the other being Mark Rober’s CrunchLabs, but it appears much lower down the list because it was added much later in the year. 

  1. Peppa Pig (73,423 points) – Entertainment One
  2. Gabby’s Dollhouse (67,734 points) – Netflix
  3. Masha and the Bear (32,791 points) – Animaccord Animation Studio
  4. Paw Patrol (32,629 points) – Nickelodeon
  5. Ms. Rachel (27,303 points) – YouTube
  6. The Creature Cases (24,815 points) – Netflix
  7. CoComelon Lane (22,355 points) – Moonbug Entertainment/Netflix
  8. Cocomelon (17,532 points) – Moonbug Entertainment
  9. Bebefinn (15,551 points) – YouTube
  10. Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight (13,968 points) – Netflix
  11. 7 Bears (11,713 points) – Netflix
  12. Wolf King (11,526 points) – Netflix
  13. The Amazing World of Gumball (11,496 points) – Cartoon Network
  14. Blippi’s Job Show (10,882 points) – Netflix
  15. Little Angel (10,783 points) – Moonbug Entertainment
  16. Unicorn Academy (10,528 points) – Netflix
  17. The Thundermans (10,238 points) – Nickelodeon
  18. Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (9,509 points) – Netflix
  19. Henry Danger (9,250 points) – Nickelodeon
  20. Mark Rober’s CrunchLabs (9,143 points) – YouTube
  21. SpongeBob SquarePants (7,366 points) – Nickelodeon
  22. Man Vs Baby (6,847 points) – Netflix
  23. Hot Wheels Let’s Race (6,660 points) – Netflix
  24. Bobo Siebenschläfer (6,493 points) – ARD
  25. My Melody & Kuromi (6,399 points) – Netflix
  26. Learning and fun with Jose Comelon (6,363 points) – YouTube
  27. Dog Days Out (6,025 points) – Netflix
  28. Winx Club: The Magic is Back (5,782 points) – Rainbow
  29. Sonic Prime (5,655 points) – Netflix
  30. Little Lunch (5,412 points) – ABC Australia
  31. Simon (5,287 points) –
  32. Victorious (49,85 points) – Nickelodeon
  33. Is It Cake? Halloween (4,941 points) – Netflix
  34. Barbie: Life in the Dreamhouse (4,775 points) – Mattel
  35. Is It Cake? Holiday (4,678 points) – Netflix
  36. Man Vs Bee (4,607 points) – Netflix
  37. Next Gen Chef (4,526 points) – Netflix
  38. The Bad Guys: Breaking In (4,320 points) – Netflix
  39. Baby Shark Hospital Play (4,166 points) – YouTube
  40. The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus (4,115 points) – Netflix
  41. The Loud House (3,828 points) – Nickelodeon
  42. Pokémon Horizons: The Series (3,628 points) – Netflix
  43. Dr. Seuss’s Horton! (3,578 points) – Netflix
  44. RIV4LRIES (3,507 points) – Netflix
  45. Bebefinn Play Time (3,391 points) – YouTube
  46. Lottie Dottie Chicken (3,366 points) – YouTube
  47. Kitty Kotty (3,311 points) – Netflix
  48. Dragons: Race to the Edge (3,239 points) – Netflix
  49. Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish (3,175 points) – Netflix
  50. LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising (3,172 points) – Netflix

Any major surprises for you in this list? Let us know in the comments.

Kasey Moore is the founder and editor-in-chief of What's on Netflix, the leading independent resource covering Netflix with over a decade of hands-on experience tracking Netflix’s new releases, removals, and breaking news. His reporting and data insights have been featured in leading publications including Variety, THR, Bloomberg, and Business Insider.

