Netflix Library by the Numbers 2025: 597 New Originals Released and Library Swells to Almost 8,000 Titles

Welcome to our big numbers roundup for the end of 2025, where we’ll be looking at four main Netflix regions, how big their libraries are, what was added throughout 2025, and a number of other interesting stats for the year.

Note: All data is correct as of 18:00 PT, December 31, 2025.

Which country has the biggest library out of Netflix USA, UK, Canada, and Australia?

As we have seen over the past five years, Netflix has again increased its library totals in 2025 – although the margin is smaller than in 2024. The United States and Australia have seen a net increase of around 400 titles (approx. 5-6%), with the United Kingdom and Canada each having around 200 (approx. 2-3%). Netflix US had the largest net increase of these countries and now has over 7,800 titles in its library.

Netflix UK has, again, continued to lead handsomely over Canada, Australia, and the United States (we’ll explain why shortly) with almost 9,000 titles available for subscribers.

Here’s a graph breaking down the total library numbers as of December 31st, 2025, for the US, Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom:

Why Netflix UK’s Library is Larger than Other Regions in 2025

From 2020 to 2022, Netflix UK’s library grew much more than in most other regions. For example, in 2022, the library in the UK grew by over 10%, from 6,768 titles to over 7,500 titles.

Back in 2022, we noted that Netflix at the time had been buying many documentaries, movies, and series to meet controversial quotas. However, this European increase seems to have eased off, meaning the Netflix UK catalog has stopped growing faster than the other regions in recent years.

How does Netflix’s library total compare to its competitors?

Over the years, and particularly in the US, Netflix has had many new competitors come into the market – so how many titles does Netflix have compared to those competitors? This has morphed over the years, and with new arrivals like Tubi TV, Netflix’s library may look a little smaller.

For Netflix, we’ll use our data. For Disney+, we’ll use newondisney.info; for everyone else, we’ll use JustWatch. Note that, based on our research, the JustWatch data can be a little out of date, so allow for significant margins.

How many Netflix Originals did Netflix release in 2025?

Netflix added 597 new Netflix Originals in 2025, up slightly from 2024’s 589 and 2023’s 568. However, it was still considerably lower than in 2022, when 749 new Netflix Originals were added, possibly representing the peak. Here’s how that breaks down month by month:

It is worth noting that the Netflix Originals data above is for new titles, not new seasons of existing titles. Stats that include new seasons are shown below.

Here are the total Netflix Original releases (including new seasons) in 2025 for all four countries we’re tracking:

Country 2025 2024 2023 2022 USA 722 683 685 872 United Kingdom 714 679 688 858 Canada 717 672 687 864 Australia 697 667 684 867

As you can see, the number of Netflix Originals added this year is around 5% more than in 2024 but still considerably lower than in 2022. This still works out at around 13-14 new Netflix Originals (or seasons) added every week!

Which region has the most Netflix Originals?

Wait, aren’t all Netflix Originals global? No!

Netflix in select regions can often carry shows or movies that aren’t in other regions.

A few examples include Cunk on Earth being a Netflix Original in the US but not in the UK, Better Call Saul being a Netflix Original in the UK but not in the US. When all is said and done, however, there’s not a huge difference in the number of Originals per region, with the US coming slightly ahead of the other three comparison regions.

Country Number of Netflix Originals USA 4868 Australia 4832 Canada 4843 United Kingdom 4826

Netflix Originals Now Make Up Almost 62% of the Netflix Library (in some regions)

Back in 2022, we were the first to report that Netflix had hit the threshold of having 50% of its library as Netflix Originals, and that has since grown.

At the time of publishing, the number currently sits at 61.89% of all titles on Netflix US being Originals.

Here’s how those numbers differ between our countries:

Netflix USA Original Split – 61.89%

– 61.89% Netflix Can Original Split – 61.73%

– 61.73% Netflix Aus Original Split – 59.85%

– 59.85% Netflix UK Original Split – 54.27%

In 2020, we found that the US percentage was rising by around 0.88% every month, which stayed steady for some time. Extrapolating this data, we estimated that 60% of US content would be Netflix Originals by July 2023. Albeit two and a half years late, we have now reached that mark for the US and Canada, with Australia not far behind. After the large increase in Originals released in 2022 that we mentioned earlier, it now looks like Originals are added at a fairly steady rate – the key factor now is not how many Originals are added, but the change in licensed content. Licensed content had previously experienced a steady decline, especially in the US, but in the last few months of 2025, it appeared to be on the rise again.

The rate of change between Originals and Licensed titles on Netflix in the US and the UK can be seen in the 2 charts below:

As you can see, licensed content has stayed fairly level over the last few years, with the steady increase of Originals accounting for the main increase in catalog numbers.

Remember, though, the licensed content is removed and replaced on a regular basis, so while it looks like it has stagnated, it still stays fresh. If anything, the regular addition of Netflix Originals threatens to make the catalog lose its perceived freshness.

Removal of Netflix Originals Has Increased Again

Over the last few years, we have seen the removal of a relatively small number of Netflix Originals from the service as their licensing agreements begin to be renewed. 2025, however, saw almost 100 Netflix Originals removed – a fair number of these removals were stand-up comedy specials and non-English titles.

Mostly, once their removal date pops up, they go on to depart. However, in a few instances, Netflix has renewed them either before their removal or after the fact, the biggest example being Lilyhammer which was renewed for several years.

We aim to catalog all of the Netflix Original removals here, and the chart below shows how many have been removed since 2017. Please note that we’ve excluded some titles from this graph, such as New Year’s Eve Countdowns and promotional clips.

More Content is Now Available on Netflix with Ads

In November 2022, Netflix launched its ad-supported tier, and it has since ended its basic tier. Initially, a lot of licensed content, including a handful of Originals, was not available to watch with ads. When the ads first started, for some users, the restriction on content meant paying a higher price to watch some specific titles, but with new licensing deals being made, it is interesting to see how that has changed again.

When the ad tier first launched, 5.1% of titles were unavailable (326 out of the 6,324 available) in the US, with a slightly lower amount in the UK. A few months later, it was 5.4% of the library (348 titles out of 6,444 available) in February 2023; however, in the UK, this was closer to 3%.

By March 2023, the situation had improved a great deal – new licences had obviously been agreed upon and renewed, meaning only 3% (192 out of the 6,324 available) of the US library was not available on the ad-supported tier, and only 1% of the UK library (79 titles out of 7682) was unavailable on the ad tier.

Jumping ahead to February 7th, 2024, only 175 titles were unavailable on the Netflix US library, representing a 50% decrease year-on-year.

How many titles are blocked for users on the ad-tier in December 2025?

As at December 31, 2024, the percentage has reduced again, which you can see in the table below:

Year End Country Unavailable with Ads Total Library % 2024 USA 153 7,431 2.06% 2024 UK 40 8,691 0.46% 2025 USA 132 7,865 1.68% 2025 UK 38 8,893 0.42%

Another interesting statistic for 2025 is that, in the UK, only twelve titles (eight of which were AMC series) were added to Netflix that were unavailable on the ad tier, compared to 79 in the US.

Which studios are not letting Netflix show ads?

The two most significant are still Universal and Sony. In the case of Universal, it’s their TV output, with most of that being their vast library of DreamWorks Television shows that have come exclusively to Netflix. In Sony’s case, it’s their movies (mostly) that are unavailable. That includes their first-window titles, which come to Netflix after their theatrical run or from their vast back catalog. In the UK, the recently added AMC titles added significantly to the unavailable titles from DreamWorks/Universal.

I have Netflix with ads – where can I find more information about what I can’t watch?

Don’t worry! We have you covered with our regularly updated article: All the Movies and Series Blocked in the Advertising Tier of Netflix.

What season number was the new Netflix Original series released in 2025?

We are always very reluctant to show these final stats in our reporting but they are also quite interesting. However, you must acknowledge some caveats!

The biggest caveats are that we’ve included limited series and season 1’s together for this chart. We’ve done so because we rely on Netflix’s labeling of seasons, which can sometimes be wrong or misleading. For example, Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? was originally labelled as ‘Season 1’ despite the fact there was never an intention to bring it back, and it should be a limited series. Since 2024, Netflix has also stopped using ‘1 season’ as the duration and replaced it with the number of episodes (which we also class as being ‘season 1’). Basically, it is currently impossible to tell the difference between a single season and a Limited Series on Netflix as their labeling is inconsistent.

Nevertheless, whichever way you chop and change the parameters, there’s no denying a steep drop-off in the second and subsequent seasons of shows.

The chart below shows the season number for each of the 412 Netflix Original series on Netflix USA that were released or had new seasons added in 2025:

If you’re wondering, the Netflix Originals with the highest season number released in 2025 are:

CoComelon – 14 Seasons

– 14 Seasons Gabby’s Dollhouse – 12 Seasons

– 12 Seasons The Great British Baking Show – 9 Collections

– 9 Collections Selling Sunset – 9 Seasons

– 9 Seasons Love Is Blind – 9 Seasons

One last thing about Netflix Originals and cancellations…

It is often said that ‘Netflix cancels everything’, so as part of this year’s number crunching, we decided to add an additional chart to test this theory. Obviously, the theory is incorrect, as we can see above that numerous shows have more than one season, but how does that fare for ALL Netflix Originals since House of Cards was released back in July 2013?

The same caveats apply as above. Mainly, that 1 Season / Limited Series / 6 Episodes are all together in the chart as ‘1 Season’, whether there was ever any intention of further seasons being made. Make of this what you will! One thing we can pull out of this data is that around 45% of 2 Season shows get a 3rd season, and 35% of 3 Season shows get a 4th season. If a show hits 4 seasons, then there’s a 50:50 chance of getting both a 5th and 6th season renewal!

