Most Rented Movies on Netflix DVD.com in 2022 (So Far)

Netflix’s DVD arm still operates solely in the United States and continues to be one of the best companion services to Netflix’s streaming service, with a rich library of movies and boxsets to choose from. So what have Netflix DVD subscribers been watching in 2022? We’ve got the top 40 rented movies so far in 2022 below!

Netflix’s DVD library boasts hundreds of thousands of DVDs, Blu-rays and boxsets, and often receives new movies long before they head to streamers. PasteMagazine notably called the service a “lost treasure”.

Every Tuesday, Netflix DVD updates with new discs that can be sent out anywhere on the US mainland. Every month, Netflix DVD updates its blog with the most popular rentals for that month. We also cover Netflix DVD’s new releases. For example, we just covered the July 2022 additions which include the latest Downton Abbey movie, Everything Everywhere All at Once, and The Lost City.

If you missed our top 100 of the most rented movies in 2021, then you can head back to the full list. But for a quick recap, here were the top 5 rented movies for 2021.

News of the World Nomadland Greenland Wonder Woman 1984 Promising Young Woman

Full Top 40 DVD Rentals on Netflix’s DVD.com

No Time to Die Ghostbusters: Afterlife Dune Jungle Cruise Belfast Stillwater Spider-Man: No Way Home House of Gucci Free Guy Venom: Let There Be Carnage The Last Duel King Richard Cry Macho Black Widow Respect Old Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings The King’s Man Wrath of Man The Matrix Resurrections News of the World Eternals The French Dispatch The 355 The Protégé Licorice Pizza Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard Last Night in Soho Nobody Uncharted The Marksman Cruella Nightmare Alley The Little Things On the Rocks Moonfall West Side Story Nomadland Marry Me Spencer

Are you still a Netflix DVD subscriber? What movies have you watched so far in 2022? Let us know in the comments.