Most Rented Movies on Netflix DVD.com in 2022 (So Far)

The latest James Bond movie is the most rented movie in 2022.

No Time To Die – Picture: MGM

Netflix’s DVD arm still operates solely in the United States and continues to be one of the best companion services to Netflix’s streaming service, with a rich library of movies and boxsets to choose from. So what have Netflix DVD subscribers been watching in 2022? We’ve got the top 40 rented movies so far in 2022 below!

Netflix’s DVD library boasts hundreds of thousands of DVDs, Blu-rays and boxsets, and often receives new movies long before they head to streamers. PasteMagazine notably called the service a “lost treasure”.

Every Tuesday, Netflix DVD updates with new discs that can be sent out anywhere on the US mainland. Every month, Netflix DVD updates its blog with the most popular rentals for that month. We also cover Netflix DVD’s new releases. For example, we just covered the July 2022 additions which include the latest Downton Abbey movie, Everything Everywhere All at Once, and The Lost City.

If you missed our top 100 of the most rented movies in 2021, then you can head back to the full list. But for a quick recap, here were the top 5 rented movies for 2021.

  1. News of the World
  2. Nomadland
  3. Greenland
  4. Wonder Woman 1984
  5. Promising Young Woman

Full Top 40 DVD Rentals on Netflix’s DVD.com

  1. No Time to Die
  2. Ghostbusters: Afterlife
  3. Dune
  4. Jungle Cruise
  5. Belfast
  6. Stillwater
  7. Spider-Man: No Way Home
  8. House of Gucci
  9. Free Guy
  10. Venom: Let There Be Carnage
  11. The Last Duel
  12. King Richard
  13. Cry Macho
  14. Black Widow
  15. Respect
  16. Old
  17. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  18. The King’s Man
  19. Wrath of Man
  20. The Matrix Resurrections
  21. News of the World
  22. Eternals
  23. The French Dispatch
  24. The 355
  25. The Protégé
  26. Licorice Pizza
  27. Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
  28. Last Night in Soho
  29. Nobody
  30. Uncharted
  31. The Marksman
  32. Cruella
  33. Nightmare Alley
  34. The Little Things
  35. On the Rocks
  36. Moonfall
  37. West Side Story
  38. Nomadland
  39. Marry Me
  40. Spencer

Are you still a Netflix DVD subscriber? What movies have you watched so far in 2022? Let us know in the comments.

