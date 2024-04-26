‘Wednesday’ Adds Thandiwe Newton to the Cast of Season 2

With filming due to get underway in April, Variety reports that Thandiwe Newton has joined the cast of Wednesday season 2.

Thandiwe Newton is Wednesday’s second high-profile cast announcement, as Steve Buscemi recently joined the cast in an unnamed role.

Newton, 51, is best known as Maeve Millay in HBO’s sci-fi drama Westworld. She has starred in high-profile movies such as Crash, The Pursuit of Happyness, Interview with a Vampire, Mission: Impossible 2, Chronicles of Riddick, and Solo: A Star Wars Story. Netflix subscribers will recognize her as the voice of Mona, the Hormone Monstress in Big Mouth and Human Resources.

Her role in the series is being kept under wraps, and Netflix reps have reportedly declined to comment.

We already know two roles that need to be filled: the new Principal of Nevermore Academy and the Theater Music Teacher. Newton is likely to occupy one of the two roles. For now, we await further news.

