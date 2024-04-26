Netflix News and Previews Wednesday

‘Wednesday’ Adds Thandiwe Newton to the Cast of Season 2

Jacob Robinson What's on Netflix Avatar
·

Copy to clipboard
Comments
Thandie Newton Joins The Cast Of Wednesday Season 2

Picture: Thandiwe Newton / Wednesday – Netflix

With filming due to get underway in April, Variety reports that Thandiwe Newton has joined the cast of Wednesday season 2.

Thandiwe Newton is Wednesday’s second high-profile cast announcement, as Steve Buscemi recently joined the cast in an unnamed role.

Newton, 51, is best known as Maeve Millay in HBO’s sci-fi drama Westworld. She has starred in high-profile movies such as Crash, The Pursuit of Happyness, Interview with a Vampire, Mission: Impossible 2, Chronicles of Riddick, and Solo: A Star Wars Story. Netflix subscribers will recognize her as the voice of Mona, the Hormone Monstress in Big Mouth and Human Resources.

Thandiwe Newton Joins The Cast Of Wednesday Season 2 Previous Roles

Picture: Thandiwe Newton as Maeve Millay in Westworld (left) and Mona the Hormone Monstress in Big Mouth (right)

Her role in the series is being kept under wraps, and Netflix reps have reportedly declined to comment.

We already know two roles that need to be filled: the new Principal of Nevermore Academy and the Theater Music Teacher. Newton is likely to occupy one of the two roles. For now, we await further news.

For the entire Wednesday season 2 preview, you can find it here

Read our preview for Wednesday S2

Are you looking forward to the second season of Wednesday on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

Written by

Jacob joined What's on Netflix in 2018 as a fulltime writer having worked in numerous other industries until that point. Jacob covers all things Netflix whether that's TV or movies but specializes in covering new anime and K-dramas. Resides in Norwich in the United Kingdom.

More on Wednesday

Poster Rating: TV-14
Language: English
Genre: Comedy, Crime, Family
Cast: Jenna Ortega, Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Christina Ricci, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan
Season Additions:
  • - Season 1 was added to Netflix on November 23rd, 2022
 View Viewing Statistics
All Tags:

Newest Articles - Netflix News and Previews