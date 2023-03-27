‘Mute’ Spanish Netflix Crime-Drama Coming to Netflix in May 2023

As some of the most popular non-English content on Netflix has been its Spanish dramas, the upcoming limited series Mute will hope to replicate some of the same success as Elite, and Money Heist. Coming to Netflix in May 2023, we’ve got everything you need to know about Mute, including the plot, cast, trailers, and Netflix release date.

Mute is an upcoming Spanish Netflix Original limited crime-drama series created, written and produced by Aitor Gabilondo. Directing duties are split amongst Gabe Ibáñez (Automata), Aitor Gabilondo (Patria), and Esteban Crespo (Lala).

The music for series is composed by Zacarías M. de la Riva (Automata), while cinematopgraphy was handled by Octavio Arias (The Tenant), and Curro Ferreira (The Longest Night).

When is the Mute Netflix release date?

At the time of writing, there is no official release date from Netflix, however, we have heard that a preliminary release date of May 19th, 2023 has been set.

Please note that any preliminary release dates or otherwise are subject to change while we await official confirmation from Netflix.

What is the plot of Mute?

The plot for Mute has been sourced from Netflix;

Sergio Ciscar is released from prison 6 years after having killed his parents when he was still underage. During that time, Sergio hasn’t said a word nor has collaborated with the justice system, so the motivations for the crime and the intentions he has by now are a mystery. Ana Dussel, a young psychiatrist, and her team are in charge of determining his potential danger to society by secretly watching him day and night as if he was an animal.

Who are the cast members of Mute?

Arón Piper plays the role of Sergio Ciscar. Fans of the popular Netflix series Elite should be instantly familiar with Piper thanks to his performance as Ander Muñoz for 32 episodes.

Almudena Amor plays the role of Ana Dussuel. Mute will be the Netflix debut for the up and coming actress Almudena Amor, who’s largest role to date is starring in the Spanish horror The Grandmother.

Manu Rios has been confirmed to be playing an unnamed leading role in the series. Another former Elite cast member, Manu Rios starred in 24 episodes of the Spanish series as Patrick Blanco.

The remaining cast members of Mute are;

Ramiro Blas (The Passanger)

Aitor Luna (Los hombred de Paco)

Cristina Kovani (La caza, Monteperdido)

Viti Suárez (Tú también lo harías) as Técnico de Vigilancia Electrónica

Aria Bedmar (La caza, Monteperdido)

Mikel Losada (The Invisible Guardian)

Elena Sáenz as Silvia (Do You See How Everything Mixes?)

Estela Theus (Los hombres de Paco) as Analista

Miguel Garces (20,000 Species of Bees) as Director Centro

When and where was Mute filmed?

Filming reportedly took place between May 24th, 2022 to September 18th, 2022.

Filming locations used were;

Madrid, Spain

Estudios Barajas, Madrid, Spain

Bilbao, Vizcaya, País Vasco, Spain

What is the episode count for Mute?

We can confirm that the limited series will have a total of eight episodes.

Runtimes for each episode are yet to be confirmed.

Are you looking forward to watching Mute on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!