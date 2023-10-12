My Demon Netflix K-Drama: November 2023 Release & What We Know So Far

Another exciting new weekly romantic comedy K-drama series, My Demon, is coming to Netflix from the end of November 2023. We’ll be keeping track of everything you’ll want to know about My Demon, including the plot, cast, trailers, and episode release schedule.

My Demon is an upcoming internationally licensed South Korean Netflix Original romantic comedy series. Kim Jang Han (You Raise Me Up) is the director of the drama, with Choi Ah Il (Mr. Queen) is the writer of the series.

When is My Demon coming to Netflix?

The first episode of My Demon will be released on Netflix on Friday, November 24th, 2023.

We’re unsure of the total number of episodes, however, new episodes will be available to stream twice a week on Fridays and Saturdays.

Episode runtimes have yet to be confirmed.

What is the plot of My Demon?

The synopsis for My Demon has been sourced from Soompi;

“About chaebol heiress Do Do Hee who is everyone’s enemy and the demon Jung Koo Won who loses his powers one day as they end up living together. Jung Koo Won is superior to humans in every way, but when he loses his powers, he will have to work with Do Do Hee to recover them, and romance begins to bloom in this process.”

Who are the cast members of My Demon?

Kim Yoo Jung plays the lead role of Do Do Hee. It will be a Netflix series debut for the actress, who previously starred in Netflix movies such as 20th Century Girl, and The 8th Night. As for K-dramas outside of Netflix, Kim Yoo Jung has starred in Lovers of the Red Sky, Backstreet Rookie, and Love in the Moonlight.

Song Kang plays the lead role of Jung Joo. Netflix subscribers should be extremely familiar with the actor, who has starred in numerous Originals such as; Sweet Home, Forecasting Love and Weather, Nevertheless, Navillera, Love Alarm, and Sweet Home.

Lee Sang Yi plays the third lead role, but surprisingly we don’t have a name revealed for the role as of yet. Netflix subscribers should also be familiar with the work of Lee Sang Yi who previously starred in dramas such as Bloodhounds, Crash Course in Romance, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, and When the Camellia Blooms.

So far, the only supporting cast member we could find is Lee Yoon Ji, who plays the role of Noh Soo An.

Are you looking forward to watching My Demon on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!