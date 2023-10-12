‘It Ain’t Over’ Netflix US Streaming Release Date Set for October 2023

Netflix has just confirmed that it’ll be streaming the excellent sports documentary It Ain’t Over from October 26th in the United States. The movie comes to Netflix thanks to the first window deal Netflix holds with Sony Pictures.

Documentary maker Sean Mullin is behind the 98-minute doc and is best known for his debut feature film Amira & Sam and Semper Fi.

Premiering first at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival, the movie provides a deep dive into the life of a frequently misinterpreted American legend, Yogi Berra. It delves into the soul of an athletic titan whose unmatched feats in baseball often took a backseat to his off-the-field image.

The doc features an impressive array of players and pundits from baseball over the years, including former Yankees captain and Hall of Famer Derek Jeter, Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera, broadcaster Vin Scully, and MLB executive Joe Torre.

The documentary holds a Certified Fresh rating on RottenTomatoes based on 57 reviews, giving a 98% score overall. In their review, Steve Davis for the Austin Chronicle concluded, “With the help of a slew of adoring talking heads, It Ain’t Over director Sean Mullin effortlessly validates his subject’s legendary career through the film’s zeal to restore him to his proper place.”

As mentioned, the documentary is coming to Netflix as part of the Sony first window deal which covers the main Sony Pictures theatrical releases and titles from their subsidiaries, such as Sony Pictures Classics. While SPC titles haven’t been coming to Netflix in quite the same manner as the main movies, we have seen over half a dozen added since 2022.

It Ain’t Over is expected to reside on Netflix US for 18 months before jumping over to Hulu that means you have the remainder of 2023 and all of 2024 to watch.

This is one of several Sony movies confirmed or expected to land on Netflix in October 2023. No Hard Feelings was just confirmed for release in the US in late October with the international live-action anime movie Saint Seiya, and earlier in the month, we got the Sony Pictures Classics documentary The Return of Tanya Tucker.

The documentary’s release will sit alongside some excellent other sports documentaries that Netflix released this year. Adjacent to It Ain’t Over that’s dropped in recent times includes the Untold documentaries, McGregor Forever, The Redeem Team, and The Saint of Second Chances.

Are you looking forward to checking out It Ain’t Over on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.