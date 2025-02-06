Netflix Adds CBS Comedy Series ‘Ghosts’ In Select Countries

Without much fanfare, the critically acclaimed CBS comedy series Ghost has rolled out onto Netflix in over two dozen regions. The show is already doing numbers in the Netflix top 10s since its addition on January 31st, with the first two seasons being added. What’s the show about, should you watch and why wasn’t it a global release? Let’s take a look.

The sitcom, which stars Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, and Danielle Pinnock, is based on the British series of the same name. It tells the story of married New Yorkers who move to a new house in the countryside only to find it infested with ghosts from different periods in history. Joe Port and Joe Wiseman are behind the series, which initially airs on CBS.

The show is midway through its season 4 run on CBS, with a season 5 yet to be officially announced. The series remains critically acclaimed, with the show carrying a 97% on RottenTomtaoes and similarly good scores from audiences on different platforms. Allison Keene for Paste Magazine describes the series as “charming” although “not quite as cozy as the UK version.”

CBS Studios along with co-producers BBC Studios and Lionsgate Television are behind the series.

As mentioned, Netflix picked up the license to the show at the end of January, with over two dozen regions picking up the first two seasons. Among the countries that picked up the show include:

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brazil

Chile

Costa Rica

Denmark

Dominican Republic

Finland

France

Germany

Guadeloupe

Iceland

Jamaica

Luxembourg

Martinique

Netherlands

New Caledonia

New Zealand

Norway

Reunion

Sweden

Trinidad and Tobago

Uruguay

Venezuela

The show has entered the top 10s in almost all regions that acquired it, leading it to be the eleventh most popular in the Top 10s globally for February 5th, 2025. The show is performing exceptionally well in New Zealand, Australia, France, and Sweden, where the show currently sits in the top 3 TV series list.

When will seasons 3-4 of Ghosts be on Netflix and Will The Series Rollout Onto Other Netflix Regions?

We’re told the series was licensed to Netflix on a short one-year deal. Assuming new seasons don’t get licensed to the streamer, it’ll depart in January 2026. Over the past few years, when Netflix has picked up shows internationally that are still ongoing, they often pick up new seasons within a year or so of them having dropped.

There’s currently no indication that the show is heading to Netflix in more countries either. Navigating to the page on Netflix in these countries redirects to the homepage, suggesting no imminent release. However, as we’ve seen with other Paramount-owned (titles that fall under CBS, Showtime, or Paramount+) shows like Yellowstone, Yellowjackets, and a few others, they have slowly been released on Netflix around the world, albeit with exceptions where the rights are tied up.

In all regions where the show isn’t available on Netflix, you can watch Ghosts in full on Paramount+ for the most part, although there are a couple of exceptions, such as in the United Kingdom, where the show is locked to the BBC iPlayer.

Are you enjoying Ghosts if you’re watching it on Netflix? Are you hoping for more seasons, or are you in one of the regions that don’t currently have access to the show? Let us know in the comments.