‘Yellowstone’ Rolling Out On Netflix in Even More Countries (Including Canada and the UK)

Yellowstone has continued its rollout onto Netflix in even more countries in recent weeks following its initial licensing to Netflix in early 2024. Netflix in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands have also just been confirmed to be receiving multiple seasons of the show beginning.

Created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, Yellowstone is central to a massive, sprawling universe with numerous spin-offs. Kevin Costner headlines the series, which just wrapped up its second half of season 5, with the series mainly focusing on John Dutton defending his vanishing way of life as the owner of a vast, sprawling ranch.

Over 50 countries of Netflix are streaming Yellowstone, which is rolling out onto Netflix in multiple waves. The first wave came in January 2024 (a year ago as of the time of writing), and another batch followed in the summer, with countries like South Africa and Israel picking up the show. Even more countries joined them at the end of December 2024, such as some Eastern European countries and the Baltics.

Netflix still lacks seasons in most countries, though. Only seasons 1 to 3 are currently available, and seasons 4 and 5 are locked to Paramount+ in those countries where that streaming service is available.

Now we’ve got confirmation that Netflix is getting the Kevin Costner series in three more significant regions. We can confirm that Netflix in the United Kingdom, Canada, and The Netherlands (h/t The Nerd Shepherd) are all due to receive multiple seasons (we’re expecting at least seasons 1-3) added on January 30th, 2025.

We’re also told that multiple regions of Netflix will also get season 4 of Yellowstone on January 30th.

According to FlixPatrol, the show has featured in the Netflix TV top 10s in over 50 countries, with some of the top-performing countries being Poland (59 days), Denmark (57 days), New Zealand (50 days), Slovenia (42 days), and Romania (42 days). The show has also been a regular in the New Zealand top 10 since its addition in late December, with it still ranking at #5 as of the time of publication.

Will Yellowstone ever come to Netflix in the US?

Don’t count on it. The rights behind Yellowstone have been pretty contentious, given that CBS sold the streaming rights, rather controversially and wrongly, in hindsight, to Universal, meaning the series streams on Peacock. While it’s not impossible to conceive the streaming rights being split up eventually, that’ll likely only happen when the exclusivity rights lapse, often for the lifetime of a show plus several years thereafter.

However, if you want your Kevin Costner fix on Netflix US, Netflix licensed Horizon: An American Saga for three months over the Christmas period.

Other countries currently holding out on getting the show are Australia and France. In the former, the show is exclusive to Stan, and in the latter, it’s only available on Paramount+.

Have you been watching Yellowstone on Netflix, or will you be watching by the time it comes to Netflix? Let us know in the comments.