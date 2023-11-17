‘Yellowjackets’ To Arrive on Netflix in Select International Territories

Yellowjackets returned in 2023 for its hotly anticipated second season on Showtime. While the show has recently been unavailable entirely on Netflix, we’ve learned the streamer has acquired the license to the show in select Latin American countries.

One of the biggest Showtime series in years, the show comes from Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson and is about a high school soccer team that is now living in the remote Canadian wilderness following a plane crash.

Yellowjackets boasts a huge including Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sarah Desjardins, Ella Purnell, Juliette Lewis, and Sophie Nélisse to name but a few.

The show has a long life ahead of it since it’s recently been renewed for a third season.

Latin American Countries To Stream Yellowjackets from December 2023

Yellowjackets will debut on Netflix in select countries in mid-December 2023.

Our friends at Netflix Portal on Twitter/X noted that Netflix Brazil will receive the show on December 15th. We can now confirm that all Latin American countries will also receive the show on that date. That includes Argentina and Mexico.

We can also confirm that Netflix India will receive the series, although we couldn’t confirm whether it’d be on December 15th.

🚨 A série “Yellowjackets” chega ao catálogo da @NetflixBrasil em 15 de dezembro. pic.twitter.com/RP6bN4zVBD — Portal Netflix BR | Fan Account (@netflix_portal) November 16, 2023

Why Yellowjackets isn’t streaming on Netflix Elsewhere

As you may have guessed, the show isn’t produced by Netflix; for the most part, it is locked to Showtime and Paramount+.

Its addition to Paramount+ came as the Showtime lineup was merged with the streamer, and most separate Showtime apps were discontinued.

So unless you’re in the countries outlined above, the show is currently locked to Paramount+.

However, there is two quick exception,s with those being the United Kingdom and Canada. In the UK, the show was sold to Sky Atlantic and is streaming on Sky’s Now service while in Canada, the show was sold to Crave.

