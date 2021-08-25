Netflix Animated Miniseries ‘Maya and the Three’ Coming to Netflix in Fall 2021

Netflix’s late 2021 line-up is getting stronger by the day, and with the announcement that the incredible and beautifully animated miniseries Maya and the Three is arriving this Fall, it has us all kinds of excited. Featuring an incredible lineup of Latin-American voice actors, alongside some of the best animation we’ve seen in 2021, you won’t want to miss Maya and the Three on Netflix.

Maya and the Three is an upcoming Netflix Original animated miniseries directed and created by Jorge R. Gutiérrez. The story of Maya and the Three will bring together a wonderful blend of Aztec, Maya, and Inca mythology, alongside modern-day Caribbean culture.

Production of the animated series has been handled by Mexoplis and Tangent Animation.

When is the Maya and the Three Netflix release date?

Netflix has announced that Maya and the Three will be arriving this Fall, however, the streaming service has yet to announce the full release date.

What is the plot of Maya and the Three?

The synopsis for Maya and the Three has been provided by Netflix:

In a fantastical world, where magic turns the world and four kingdoms rule the lands, a brave and rebellious warrior princess named Maya is about to celebrate her fifteenth birthday and coronation. But everything changes when the gods of the underworld arrive and announce that Maya’s life is forfeit to the God of War a price she must pay for her family’s secret past. If Maya refuses, the whole world will suffer the gods’ vengeance. To save her beloved family, her friends, and her own life, Maya embarks on a thrilling quest to fulfill an ancient prophecy that foretells the coming of three great warriors who will help her defeat the gods and save humankind.

Who are the cast of Maya and the Three?

Maya and the Three will feature an all-star ensemble, with some of Hollywood’s most famous Latino voices.

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Maya Zoe Saldana Avatar | Star Trek | Guardians of the Galaxy Widow Queen Isabela Merced Transformers: The Last Knight | Instant Family | Dora and the Lost City of Gold Chimi Stephanie Beatriz Brooklyn Nine-Nine | Short Term 12 | The LEGO Movie 2 God of Earthquakes Danny Trejo Machete | From Dusk Till Dawn | Machete Kills The Jaguar Triplets Gael Garcia Bernal Mozart in the Jungle | Y Tu Mamá También | The Motorcycles Diaries Lord Mictlan Alfred Molina Spider-Man 2 | Frida | Boogie Nights God of Bats Joaquin Cosio Quantum of Solace | Hell | Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Zatz Diego Luna Rogue One | The Book of Life | Narcos: Mexico Goddess of Gators Rosie Perez White Men Can’t Jump | Fearless | Birds of Prey Gran Bruja Queen Latifah Hairspray | Chicago | Bringing Down the House Ah Puch Rita Moreno West Side Story | Oz | The King and I Lady Micte Kate del Castillo The Book of Life | Under the Same Moon | The 33 God of Storm / God of Wind Cheech Marin Born in East L.A. | Tin Cup | Up in Smoke Picchu Gabriel Iglesias Magic Mike XXL | Ferdinand | The Nut Job Rico Allen Maldonado Sneakerheads | The Last O.G. | Black-ish God of Dark Magic Carlos Alazraqui The Fairly OddParents | Planes | Happy Feet God of Jungle Animals Eric Bauza Space Jam: A New Legacy | Transformers: Robots in Disguise | Ducktales Goddess of Tattoos Chelsea Rendon Bright | McFarland | Vida Barbarian Princess Carolina Ravassa The Affair | Overwatch | Mr. Robot Gran Brujo Wyclef Jean Be Cool | Nashville | Dirty TBA Jorge R. Gutiérrez Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles | Elena of Avalor | The Book of Life Coralia Hailey Hermida Elena of Avalor | Anonymous Killers | Klaus

What is the total episode count for Maya and the Three?

It has been confirmed that the miniseries will consist of a total of nine episodes.

Runtimes haven’t been confirmed but we’d expect each episode to have a runtime between 23 and 30 minutes.

Are you looking forward to the release of Maya and the Three on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!