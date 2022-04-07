Netflix ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’: Cast List & Where You’ve Seen Them Before

One of our most anticipated Netflix Original series on the horizon is Avatar: The Last Airbender and it has a huge cast of both new and known talents. Here’s the latest cast list for the upcoming Netflix series.

While we touch on the cast list of Netflix’s upcoming live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender in our big preview for the upcoming show, we wanted to dive deeper into the cast below and walk you through who each of the characters are, who’s playing them and how you can follow them on social media.

Gordon Cormier is playing Aang

Where you’ve seen him before: He’s also voicing Louis in Netflix’s new DreamWorks animated series Team Zenko Go.

Who are they playing?: The central character in the series essentially. Aang is the current Air Nomad following Avatar Roku. He has the ability to bend four elements including air, earth, water, and fire.

Described as a fearless and fun-loving twelve-year-old who just happens to be the Avatar and a reluctant hero.

Age: 12

Where you can follow him: Gordon is on Instagram

Tribe Affiliation: Air

Ian Ousley is Sokka

Where you’ve seen him before: Notably played Robby Corman in Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why and Zeke Breem in the series Physical.

Age: 20 (born in 2002)

Who are they playing?: Sokka who discovers Aang in the iceberg and sister to Katara.

Where you can follow him: Ian is on Instagram and Twitter

Tribe Affiliation: Water

Kiawentiio is Katara

Where you’ve seen her before: Played Ka’kwet in Netflix and CBS series Anne with an E. Also played Maya Thomas in Rutherford Falls.

Age: 15 (born in 2006)

Who are they playing?: Younger sister of Sokka and travels with Aang.

Where you can follow him: Kiawentiio is on Instagram

Tribe Affiliation: Water

Dallas Liu is Prince Zuko

Where you’ve seen him before: Played Ruihua in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and for Netflix appeared in The Who Was? Show and No Good Nick.

Age: 20 (born in 2001)

Who are they playing?: A skilled firebender and the Crown Prince of the Fire Nation. He’s an exile and on an obsessive quest to capture the Avatar.

Where you can follow him: Dallas is on Instagram

Tribe Affiliation: Fire

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Uncle Iroh

Where you’ve seen him before: Best known for his role in the comedy series on Netflix called Kim’s Convenience. Also seen in Star Wars (The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett).

Age: 49 (born in 1972)

Who are they playing?: A retired Fire Nation general and former Crown Prince of the nation. Mentor to Zuko.

Where you can follow him: You can find Paul on Twitter and Instagram.

Tribe Affiliation: Fire

Ken Leung as Commander Zhao

Where you’ve seen him before: Known for various roles including 2021’s M. Night Shyamalan movie Old as well as Lost, The Sopranos, and Industry.

Age: 52 (born in 1970)

Who are they playing?: Leader of the Fire Nation Navy

Where you can follow him: Not on social media.

Tribe Affiliation: Fire

Maria Zhang as Suki

Where you’ve seen her before: First major role outside shorts like Continuum, Dear Mom, and All I Ever Wanted.

Who are they playing?: The intimidating leader of the Kyoshi Warriors, an elite female fighting force dedicated to protecting their community and upholding the ideals of their namesake, Avatar Kyoshi.

Where you can follow: On Instagram

Tribe Affiliation: Earth

Tamlyn Tomita as Yukari

Where you’ve seen her before: Known for The Day After Tomorrow and The Eye. Most recently featured in the last season of Cobra Kai as well as The Karate Kid Part II.

Age: 56 (born in 1966)

Who are they playing?: Suki’s mother described the fiercely protective mayor of her small village on Kyoshi Island.

Where you can follow her: You can find Tamyln on Instagram and Twitter.

Tribe Affiliation: Earth

Elizabeth Yu as Azula

Where you’ve seen her before: All My Love and a yet to be titled Ray Romano Film where she’ll play Amy

Who are they playing?: Princess of the Fire Nation. Described as a firebending prodigy and relentless perfectionist, she’ll stop at nothing to secure her position as the heir to the throne.

Where you can follow her: Nowhere currently.

Tribe Affiliation: Fire

Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai

Who are they playing?: Second son of Fire Lord Azulon and serves Fire Lord of the Fire Nation.

Who are they playing?: Second son of Fire Lord Azulon and serves Fire Lord of the Fire Nation.

Where you can follow him: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook

Tribe Affiliation: Fire

Interesting fact: Dae Kim was involved in the original series voicing General Fong in Avatar and Hiroshi Sato in The Legend of Korra.

Yvonne Chapman as Kyoshi

Where you’ve seen her before: Kung Fu on The CW but also featured on Family Law and Street Legal.

Who are they playing?: Also an Avatar, Kyoshi is a legendary warrior revered for her bravery, fearsome fighting skills, and uncompromising dedication to the cause of justice.

Where you can follow her: Twitter

Tribe Affiliation: Earth

Casey Camp-Horinek as Gran Gran

Where you’ve seen her before: Barking Water, DreamKeeper and Reservation Dogs

Who are they playing?: Katara and Sokka’s grandmother and the compassionate and wise matriarch of the Southern Water Tribe.

Where you can follow her: Nowhere.

Tribe Affiliation: Water

Ruy Iskandar as Lieutenant Jee

Where you’ve seen her before: Gotham and The Blacklist.

Who are they playing?: Senior officer on board Zuko’s ship.

Where you can follow him: Instagram.

Tribe Affiliation: Fire

Kay Siu Lim as Gyatso

Where you’ve seen her before: Anna and the Kingd, Rogue Trader and Cyber Wars.

Who are they playing?: Avatar Aang’s guardian, mentor, and father figure.

Where you can follow him: Nowhere currently.

Tribe Affiliation: Air

Other Characters To Expect in Avatar: The Last Airbender

The cast is still yet to be fully announced. Among the other characters we’re expecting in season 1 of Avatar: The Last Airbender includes (props to Knight Edge Media and AvatarNews.co for these):

Casting Rumors for Avatar: The Last Airbender

Jayden Zhang is heavily hinted at appearing in season 1.

is heavily hinted at appearing in season 1. Arden Cho is rumored to be playing either Ursa or June the Bounty Hunter

is rumored to be playing either Ursa or June the Bounty Hunter Ryo Hayashida is rumored to feature as an extra.

is rumored to feature as an extra. Momona Tamada (The Babysitters Club) is rumored to have joined the cast.

(The Babysitters Club) is rumored to have joined the cast. James Sie (original cabbage voice in the show) is rumored to feature in some form too after a coincidental trip to Vancouver earlier this year.

Other Characters Cast in Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 1

Avatar Kuruk – A legendary warrior from the past, he appears as a spirit to deliver a warning to the tribe about the consequences of losing the coming battle. He has a soulful and melancholy demeanor, the result of losing the love of his life during a past war.

– A legendary warrior from the past, he appears as a spirit to deliver a warning to the tribe about the consequences of losing the coming battle. He has a soulful and melancholy demeanor, the result of losing the love of his life during a past war. King Bumi – He’s the wild-eyed ruler of a war-torn city with a maniacal, honking laugh. Formidable and unpredictable in combat. He has a penchant for tricks. He’s survived repeated attacks on his kingdom, but he’s grown cynical and jaded from constant warfare.

– He’s the wild-eyed ruler of a war-torn city with a maniacal, honking laugh. Formidable and unpredictable in combat. He has a penchant for tricks. He’s survived repeated attacks on his kingdom, but he’s grown cynical and jaded from constant warfare. Jet – He’s a charismatic vigilante leader with a dashing bad-boy charm. Tragedy at a young age fostered in him an appetite for revenge, and his easy smile and natural charisma inspire followers to join his cause.

– He’s a charismatic vigilante leader with a dashing bad-boy charm. Tragedy at a young age fostered in him an appetite for revenge, and his easy smile and natural charisma inspire followers to join his cause. Master Pakku

Chief Arnook

Princess Yue

Mai Lee

Ty Lee

