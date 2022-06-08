Netflix Comedy Series ‘No Good Deed’: What We Know So Far

Netflix is once again teaming up with writer and comedian Liz Feldman for her second comedy on the streamer called No Good Deed. The new series will follow three very different families vying to buy the very same 1920s Spanish-style villa that they think will solve all their problems, but the villa is actually haunted.

Liz Feldman, who is also the creator of Netflix’s Dead to Me, will serve as showrunner, write and produce. Also producing is Will Ferrell, who may at a later point even be cast in the project. Silver Tree will direct the pilot as well as other episodes. Tree’s credits include Dead to Me, You, Shameless, Suits, and more.

Liz Feldman said in a statement about working on the series for Netflix:

“No Good Deed was inspired by my many late nights during the early pandemic maniacally searching Zillow listings for a way out of my house. I’m endlessly grateful to Netflix for being such a supportive creative home and for continuing to allow me to turn my crippling anxiety into entertainment.”

Tracey Pakosta, Head of Comedy at Netflix, added:

“No good Liz Feldman project can go unproduced. She has an unmatched eye for dark comedy. And as we enter the final season of the brilliant Dead to Me, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with No Good Deed.”

No Good Deed is also produced by Jessica Elbaum and Brittney Segal for Gloria Sanchez Productions, as well as Christie Smith and Silver Tree. Here’s what else we know about Netflix’s No Good Deed:

What’s the plot of No Good Deed?

Here’s the official logline for Netflix’s No Good Deed:

“The story follows three very different families vying to buy the very same 1920s Spanish style villa that they think will solve all their problems. But as the sellers have already discovered, sometimes the home of your dreams can be a total nightmare.”

Who is cast in No Good Deed?

As of May 2022, Netflix hasn’t announced any cast members for No Good Deed, but we expect to learn a sprawling ensemble cast list akin to The Bubble in the coming months.

What’s the production status of No Good Deed?

Netflix’s No Good Deed is still in active development meaning the script is currently being written and revised with pre-production following afterward. We’ll keep you updated as and when we learn more.

How many episodes will be in No Good Deed?

It hasn’t been confirmed how many episodes will be in Netflix’s No Good Deed, but we’d expect a Netflix standard of 6-10 episodes.

What’s the Netflix release date for No Good Deed?

Netflix hasn’t announced any dates for No Good Deed, but considering its very early development stage, we can probably expect only a 2023 release date.

Are you looking forward to No Good Deed? Let us know in the comments.