Netflix Comedy Series ‘Survival of the Thickest’: What We Know So Far

Boosting its output of comedy content, Netflix has teamed up with A24 and comedian Michelle Buteau to develop and release a new comedy series called Survival of the Thickest, which will be inspired by Buteau’s book of essays of the same name. The series was first announced in January 2022.

Michelle Buteau, whose credits include Always Be My Maybe, Happiest Season, Welcome to Buteaupia, will star in, write, produce and serve as showrunner along with Danielle Sanchez-Writzel. Sanchez-Writzel has worked on such projects as My Name Is Earl, New Girl, Love Bites and more. This project comes as part of her overall deal with Netflix that she signed in 2021.

Buteau commented on the collaboration with Netflix and Sanchez-Witzel:

“It’s been so damn amazing finding a home with Netflix. To say I’m excited to continue my relationship with them is an understatement. I’m over the moon and I’m under it. Danielle has been a dream partner and I can’t wait to share what we’ve been cooking up.”

Tracey Pakosta, Head of Comedy at Netflix added:

“Michelle Buteau is many things: a brilliant writer, a gifted stand-up comedian and an empowering performer. But above all else, she is one of the funniest people alive. Paired with Danielle Sanchez-Witzel — one of TV’s sharpest visionaries — Survival of the Thickest will bring Michelle’s unique point of view to life.”

Buteau and Sanchez-Witzel will exec produce alongside Ravi Nandan and Alli Reich from A24. Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Survival of the Thickest:

What’s the plot of Survival of the Thickest?

As mentioned above, the series will be inspired by Buteau’s autobiographical book of essays of the same name. Here’s the official logline for Netflix’s Survival of the Thickest:

Survival of the Thickest centers on Mavis Beaumont. Black, plus-size and newly single, Mavis unexpectedly finds herself having to rebuild her life after putting all her eggs in one man’s basket, but she’s determined to not only survive but thrive with the support of her chosen family, a positive attitude, and a cute v-neck with some lip gloss.

Who is cast in Survival of the Thickest?

The only cast member known for Survival of the Thickest so far is Michelle Buteau herself. She will be playing the aforementioned Mavis Beaumont. As you can notice, the main character also has a first name starting with M and a French-sounding last name.

What’s the production status of Survival of the Thickest?

Netflix’s Survival of the Thickest is currently in pre-production and is eyeing an August 2022 production start according to Production Weekly. Filming is to take place in New York.

How many episodes will be in Survival of the Thickest?

It has been confirmed that the series will have eight episodes. Their length is expected to be 30-minutes each according to Variety Insight.

What’s the Netflix release date for Survival of the Thickest?

Netflix’s hasn’t revealed the release date for Survival of the Thickest, but considering the August 2022 production start, it’s safe to say that it will be sometime in 2023.