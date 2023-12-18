New Viewing Data Released for ‘One Piece’, ‘Survival of the Thickest’, ‘Beef’ and ‘Glamorous’

Netflix has been slowly opening up on its viewership data on many of its titles, but third-party companies like PlumResearch can provide more significant insights into how well shows are doing through different lenses. Below, they put four Netflix shows up against each other.

We’ve featured PlumResearch data before. You may recall that we recently talked about some of the reasons Sweet Magnolias got renewed for a fourth season. We also featured them more recently with their Wrapped feature, allowing you to see what you’ve watched over the past 12 months.

This latest data dump gives us data for four shows from this year, and all have very different fates. One Piece was renewed almost instantaneously, Glamorous was sadly canceled following the end of the strikes, Survival of the Thickest is still awaiting an official renewal, and Beef may be a limited series but may also come back.

We’ll be going through multiple metrics from the Poland-based research company. It’s important to note their numbers are derived from their panels in the United States and are not officially endorsed by Netflix.

Since each dropped on Netflix at different intervals, let’s

examine their performance from their respective releases over a 7, 28, and 90-day perspective. According to PlumResearch, the Average Time Spent (ATS) during the first 90 days from their release was highest for One Piece, the most popular title among those tested in terms of time spent on watching.

One Piece (Season 1) Release Date: August 30th, 2023 Episodes: 8 Average Episode Duration : 57 minutes Average Time Spent (90 days): 253 minutes

Survival of the Thickest (Season 1) Release Date: July 13th, 2023 Episodes: 8 Average Episode Duration : 27 minutes Average Time Spent (90 days): 139 minutes

Glamorous (Season 1) Release Date: June 22nd, 2023 Episodes: 10 Average Episode Duration : 44 minutes Average Time Spent (90 days): 205 minutes

Beef (Season 1) Release Date: April 6th, 2023 Episodes: 10 Average Episode Duration : 35 minutes Average Time Spent (90 days): 193 minutes



In these first two charts, PlumResearch provides an insight into how the shows stack up against each other in terms of hours watched and unique viewers. Netflix does provide us with hours watched globally but does not provide unique viewers.

You can see from these charts just the scale of Beef and One Piece compared to the other shows. You can also see that Beef ultimately won the unique viewers’ war over 90 days despite betting fewer hours watched – definitely something to think about going forward.

Completion Rate Data

PlumResearch also provides competition data for us, which we’ve observed to be very important for renewals.

Here’s how the Completion Rate [CR/Metric] works for PlumResearch:

“This metric presents the percentage of Unique Viewers (UV) who fully watched all of the episodes of a single season to all Unique Viewers (UV) who fully watched the first episode in the season. Note that the definition of a ‘fully watched episode’ is any viewing of an episode where the viewing time is at least 70% of the entire episode’s duration.”

Let’s look at the completion rate for those four shows:

Beef 7-Day Completion Rate : 32.57% 28-Day Completion Rate : 46.34% 90-Day Completion Rate: 49.72%

One Piece 7-Day: 35.20% 28-Day: 48.20% 90-Day: 50.97%

Glamorous 7-Day : 25.96% 28-Day: 38.03% 90-Day : 50.97%

Survival of the Thickest 7-Day: 50.19% 28-Day : 56.61% 90-Day : 59.22%



Get Hooked and Binge Watching Metrics

Finally, PlumResearch also provides two additional metrics that help determine the success of a show.

“Binge Watching [BW/Metric]: this metric tells you how bingeable a TV series is. It’s the percentage of Unique Viewers (UV) who watched at least n episodes consecutively during one uninterrupted watching session. A watching session remains uninterrupted when the next episode is started within a 2-hour window from the end of the previous episode.

Their data suggests that Survival of the Thickest comes out on top in every post-premiere spot (7-day, 28-day, 90-day) with Beef taking the second spot.

Per PlumResearch, “It’s a remarkable feat to top both in the absolute number of viewers and in comparison to the portion of the audience that got so hooked that it binge-watched at least 2 episodes in a single session, making up over 75% of the audience.”

Next, let’s move on to their Get Hooked metric.

Get Hooked [GH/Metric]: this metric lists the earliest episode number where at least 70% of this episode’s audience finished fully watching all of the episodes in the season. Essentially, this metric tells you how quickly a certain season gets viewers addicted to a show.”

Per PlumResearch, of these four shows, Survival of the Thickest demonstrated the highest level of addictiveness, with viewers completing the show much earlier.

Glamorous, on the other hand, struggled with these metrics, suggesting people moved on early or, when they did get to the end, did so at a much slower pace.

There are many great takeaways from this comparison of four shows with different audiences and fates. These shows can come out on top using different lenses as they all satisfy their respective audiences. In the case of Glamarous, you