Netflix Developing ‘Bioshock’ Movie with Vertigo Entertainment & 2K

Netflix has just officially announced that they’re working on a movie adaptation of the video game franchise Bioshock with Vertigo Entertainment and 2K, a subsidiary of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

Rumors have been circling for quite some time on Netflix getting its hand on a Bioshock adaptation with both a series and movie being floated.

Earlier in 2022, copyrights were registered with Netflix attached suggesting an announcement may be close and now Netflix has confirmed it’s working on a Bioshock to What’s on Netflix and select trades. Beyond the fact they’re developing a movie, adaptation details are slim.

No directors or writers have been attached to the project as part of this initial announcement.

There have been rumors that Guillermo Del Toro or The Duffer Brothers (who all work with Netflix under overall deals) would be helming the project but right now, that’s purely speculation.

Vertigo Entertainment is going to be the main production company behind the movie. They’ve been behind movies such as It, The Lego Movie, and The Grudge.

For Netflix, Vertigo Entertainment has worked on Death Note and Extinction with upcoming projects being The Mother starring Jennifer Lopez due out in 2022, The Witch Boy and Reborn which is a co-production with Fortis Films.

CEO & Chairman, Strauss Zelnick on the announcement of the partnership with Netflix said the following:

“Netflix is among the best and most forward-thinking storytellers in all of entertainment today. We are thrilled that they share our vision and commitment to the BioShock franchise, which is beloved by millions of fans around the world. 2K’s Cloud Chamber studio is deep in active development on the next iteration of the series, and coupled with our partnership with Netflix, we remain highly confident that BioShock will continue to captivate and engage audiences like never before.”

What is Bioshock?

If you need a quick overview of Bioshock, here’s a rundown.

First released in 2007, Bioshock is the critically acclaimed video game series that was led by Ken Levine. The game was set in an underwater city called Rapture. A sequel was released in 2010 that took place 8 years after the events of the first game.

Bioshock Infinite was then subsequently released in 2013 that took place in a drastically different location in a flying city.

Here’s how the franchise is described:

“Set across multiple dystopian and visionary landscapes gone wrong, the series blends sci-fi and horror to pose unique existential and societal questions that reshaped how game stories could be told – all amidst pulse-pounding action gameplay that rewards sharp shooting, clever planning, and lethal improvisation.”

A book by the name of BioShock: Rapture was released in 2011 written by John Shirley. That prequel book details the construction of Rapture. We mention this as the book name is included among the copyright registrations by Netflix and 2K.

At the time of publishing, no indication was provided as to which title Netflix is set to adapt or whether it’d be a brand new story.

The franchise has been dormant since 2013 but that’s due to change in the coming years with an untitled sequel in the works from Cloud Chamber Studios which is a newly formed game studio with teams in California and Québec. Kelley Gilmore leads the studio and is still aggressively hiring for the follow-up which does not have a release date.

Netflix isn’t the first to tackle a Bioshock Adaptation

A script for a Bioshock movie has been in circulation for quite some time with Univeral Pictures once upon a time developing a movie with Gore Verbinski (Rango, Pirates of the Caribbean) directing the project. It was canned in 2009 around eight weeks before production was due to start.

Back in March 2020, Scott Wampler from Birth Movies Death managed to get to read the script and reflected on why it didn’t get made at the time.

Bioshock is just one of a number of projects Netflix has adapting established video game franchises. Other major adaptations Netflix is currently working on includes Assassins Creed, Splinter Cell, Tomb Raider, and other Pokemon projects.

Are you excited for Bioshock to come to Netflix in the form of a new movie? Let us know in the comments down below.