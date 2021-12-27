Netflix Drama Series ‘One Day’: What We Know So Far

Netflix is developing an adaptation of David Nicholls’ novel One Day, which also had a feature film adaptation starring Anne Hathaway. Here’s everything we know so far about Netflix’s upcoming series One Day.

The writing team is led by BAFTA-winning Nicole Taylor (Wild Rose, Three Girls), working with Anna Jordan (Killing Eve, Succession), Vinay Patel (Doctor Who) and Bijan Sheibani (Morning Song).

One Day is a Drama Republic production with Universal International Studios and Focus Features.

What’s the plot of One Day?

Based on David Nicholls’ 2009 novel of the same name, the One Day series follows Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew catching up the same day each year after they first meet at university in 1988 and watching how they grow and change, move together and apart, experience joy and heartbreak.

Here’s a more detailed synopsis of the story:

It’s 1988 and Dexter Mayhew and Emma Morley have only just met. They both know that the next day, after college graduation, they must go their separate ways. But after only one day together, they cannot stop thinking about one another. As the years go by, Dex and Em begin to lead separate lives—lives very different from the people they once dreamed they’d become. And yet, unable to let go of that special something that grabbed onto them that first night, an extraordinary relationship develops between the two. Over 20 years, snapshots of that relationship are revealed on the same day—July 15th—of each year. Dex and Em face squabbles and fights, hopes and missed opportunities, laughter and tears. And as the true meaning of this one crucial day is revealed, they must come to grips with the nature of love and life itself.

The book has been already adapted into a feature film in 2011 starring Anne Hathaway. It was released by Universal Pictures and scored $59 million at the box office on a budget of just $15 million.

Whether the new Netflix series will borrow ideas seen in the film remains to be seen. Here’s the trailer for the movie which is of December 27th, 2021 is streaming on 12 Netflix countries including Netflix Canada.

Who is cast in One Day?

As of December 2021, no cast members have been announced yet for Netflix’s One Day.

What’s the production status of One Day?

Netflix’s One Day is currently in active development with the scripts being written. Production is planned to start sometime in 2022 in the UK according to The Hollywood Reporter.

How many episodes will be in One Day?

No amount of episodes have been announced, but we could expect a standard of 8 or 10.

What’s the Netflix release date for One Day?

Netflix’s hasn’t announced a release date for One Day, but we can probably expect it to drop on Netflix one day in 2023. If we allowed ourselves to get speculative, we’d say July 15, 2023 because that’s the date when our main heroes meet each year in the story.