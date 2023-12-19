‘A Killer Paradox’ K-Drama Thriller Season 1: February 2024 Release & What We Know So Far

Starring Parasite’s Choi Woo Shik, Netflix is adapting the webtoon Sarinjaonnangam into a K-drama series A Killer Paradox, and will be directed by Strangers from Hell director Lee Chang Hee. A February release date has been set, and here’s everything you need to know about A Killer Paradox on Netflix.

A Killer Paradox is an upcoming South Korean Netflix comedy thriller directed by Lee Chang Hee (Strangers from Hell) and written by screenwriter Kim Da Min. The series is an adaptation of the Korean webtoon Sarinjaonnangam.

Editor’s Note: A Killer Paradox was formerly titled Murder DIEary.

When is the A Killer Paradox Netflix release date?

A Killer Paradox will be released on Netflix worldwide on February 9th, 2024.

What is the plot of A Killer Paradox?

The synopsis for A Killer Paradox has been sourced from MyDramaList:

Lee Tang, an ordinary college student, who gets into an argument with a customer during a part-time job at a convenience store at night, unconsciously swings a hammer, and kills him. Suffering from guilt and fear of murder, Lee Tang learns one day that the person he killed was a serial killer and slowly realizes that he has a supernatural ability to identify “bad seeds”. He soon becomes a dark hero who punishes people who committed unethical evils in the past.

Who are the cast members of A Killer Paradox?

Taking on the lead role of Lee Tang is Choi Woo Shik, who stars in his second Netflix Original series after Our Beloved Summer. Choi Woo Shik made a considerable name for himself after starring in the beloved smash hit horror Train to Busan. He also starred in the Academy Award-winning movie Korean Parasite.

Son Seok Koo has been cast as Jang Nan Gam, but will be instantly recognizable to Sense8 fans as Detective Mun. Outside of Sense8, Son Seok Koo has also acted for Netflix in My Liberation Notes, D.P., Be Melodramactic, and Designated Survivor: 60 Days.

Lee Hee Jeon has only featured in a guest role for Netflix in an episode of Vincenzo but is most popular for his work on dramas such as Yoona’s Street, Chimera, Mouse, and The Queen of Office.

What is the episode count?

It has been confirmed that A Killer Paradox will have eight episodes.

What is the production status?

Official Production Status: Post-Production (Last Updated: 19/12/2023)

Filming for A Killer Paradox began on September 23rd, 2022, and lasted for several months, ending on March 21st, 2023.

Filming for A Killer Paradox began on September 23rd, 2022, and lasted for several months, ending on March 21st, 2023.