‘Blood of Zeus’ Season 2: Everything You Need To Know (Including Its New Release Date)

If you can believe it, season 1 of the fantasy adult animated series Blood of Zeus was dropped on Netflix in October 2020. That feels almost like a lifetime ago, but after getting a renewal, the show is about to land on Netflix worldwide.

Brothers Charley and Vlas Parlapanides created Blood of Zeus, an epic action series set in ancient Greece. Based on Greek mythology, the plot follows Heron, a young man who learns he is the son of Zeus and must save the world from a demonic army.

This period has become increasingly popular in recent years thanks to video games like God of War and Hades, plus series and movies such as Percy Jackson on Disney+ and Netflix’s upcoming Kaos series.

Following the series’ debut, it quickly gained a fanbase and rave reviews from critics and audiences. Calling it one of the best series of that year, ReadySteadyCut praised the setting and engrossing story.

Following its initial release, the show was featured in the top 10s in at least 79 countries, according to FlixPatrol. According to the creators, they got 18 million views within 30 days of being on the platform. The show has also popped up again in the Netflix top 10s in anticipated of the second season releasing.

That led to the show being given a two-season renewal in December 2020.

What to expect from Blood of Zeus season 2

As we wrote way back when Blood of Zeus left a lot on the table to explore in season 2.

Facing an unenviable choice in the Underworld, Hades offers Seraphim a way out: servitude in exchange for escaping his punishment. Though forced to submit, Seraphim will undoubtedly seek ways to regain control and escape Hades’s influence.

Hades has a hidden agenda that involves using Seraphim as a pawn. This spells danger for Heron and the Olympian gods.

Zeus sacrificed himself to protect Hera, leaving the Olympian gods without a ruler. Heron, having displayed Zeus-like powers in his battle with Seraphim, could potentially become the new leader of the gods.

The official synopsis for the second season is as follows:

“Following Zeus’ demise, a power vacuum emerges amongst the gods, leaving Heron, Zeus’ demigod son, struggling to find his place. He is racked with loss and hears a mysterious refrain in his dreams, prodding him to save his brother, Seraphim, who is suffering the terrors of the Underworld. Unbeknownst to Heron, Hades is trying to enlist Seraphim to help him secure Zeus’ vacant throne and save his family from their long standing suffering.”

Returning to voice in season 2 includes:

Derek Phillips as Heron (Friday Night Lights)

as Heron (Friday Night Lights) Jessica Henwick as Alexia (Matrix: Resurrections, Glass Onion)

as Alexia (Matrix: Resurrections, Glass Onion) Jason O’Mara as Zeus (The Man In The High Castle, Fire Country)

as Zeus (The Man In The High Castle, Fire Country) Elias Toufexis as Seraphim (The Expanse, Star Trek Discovery)

as Seraphim (The Expanse, Star Trek Discovery) Lara Pulver as Persephone (The Alienist, Da Vinci’s Demons)

as Persephone (The Alienist, Da Vinci’s Demons) Fred Tatasciore as Hades (Invincible, Transformers)

When will Blood of Zeus be on Netflix?

Netflix has shifted the release date of Blood of Zeus a couple of times now. It first announced the show’s return would come on May 15th, 2024, when it dropped its first-look preview at Geeked Week in late 2024.

It then changed the date earlier this year to Thursday, May 9th, and then, in April 2024, pushed it back a day to May 10th, 2024.

So, just to be super clear, season 2 of Blood of Zeus is confirmed for release on Friday, May 10th, 2024.

What’s taken so long? Animation! There’s a reason why animated titles often come in big upfront orders: the labor and work that goes into them are intensive and take a lot of time. In the case of Blood of Zeus, you have to remember that this is just one of many shows that Powerhouse Animation Studio has on their plates, with many others being at Netflix, too.

Let’s conclude the article with more first-look photos from the forthcoming second season!

Brad Graeber, Michael Hughes, Vlas Parlapanides, and Charley Parlapanides serve as executive producers on season 2 with Powerhouse Animation Studio once again behind the animation.

