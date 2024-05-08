Netflix Comedy ‘Incoming’ Starring Bobby Cannavale and Kaitlin Olson Set to Drop in August 2024

Netflix has acquired and is set to release the already-completed movie Incoming, a new R-rated teen comedy starring Bobby Cannavale and Kaitlin Olson from directors Dave Chernin and John Chernin.

First announced in July 2022, the movie is described as a high school comedy about four freshmen who have to attend their first-ever party and navigate all that comes with it. Think American Pie meets Good Boys.

News of the jump to Netflix became official in November 2023, first reported by captured by the CARA Ratings Bulletin for the movie that attached the previously independent movie to Netflix. The film has an R rating for drug use, drinking, sexual content, pervasive language, and some violence.

Filming of the movie took place between July and October 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

When will Incoming be released on Netflix?

As part of the Netflix Summer 2024 slate reveal, Netflix confirmed that the Incoming will land on Netflix globally on August 23rd, 2024.

Who is behind Incoming?

Brothers Dave and John Chernin are behind the movie, serving as the writers and directors on the feature. The duo are behind the Fox series The Mick, which Netflix in the US licensed over the summer.

The director’s father, Peter Chernin, notably works with Netflix extensively under an overall deal and has an entire slate of TV and movie projects in development at the streamer.

Producers on the movie include Nicholas Stoller and Conor Welch for Stoller Global Solutions. In addition, there’s Todd Garner, Peter Principato, Ben Silverman, and Mark Korshak for Artists Road. Finally, Peter Oillataguerre.

Executive Producers on the project include Caroline James and Noah Nusinow.

Who is in the cast for Netflix’s Incoming?

Here’s the announced film cast courtesy of Netflix in order of how they appear in the cast grid below:

Mason Thames (The Black Phone) Represented by WME, Brillstein Entertainment, and Goodman Genow Schenkman

(The Black Phone) Ramon Reed (9-1-1: Lone Star)

(9-1-1: Lone Star) Loren Gray (Outsiders) Represented by CAA and Crowd Surf

(Outsiders) Bobby Cannavale (The Watcher, Mr. Robot)

(The Watcher, Mr. Robot) Kaitlin Olson (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Hacks, Champions) Represented by UTA and Narrative

(It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Hacks, Champions) Scott MacArthur (The Righteous Gemstones)

(The Righteous Gemstones) Raphael Alejandro (Once Upon a Time) as Connor

(Once Upon a Time) as Connor Isabella Ferreira (Gray Matter)

(Gray Matter) Ali Gallo (Unhuman)

(Unhuman) Bardia Seiri (Grey’s Anatomy)

Also reportedly appearing in the movie include:

Thomas Barbusca (The Mick)

(The Mick) Sammi-Jack Martincak (Snowfall) as Nicole

(Snowfall) as Nicole Anissa Borrego (This Is Us) as Ester

(This Is Us) as Ester Gattlin Griffith (Labor Day) as Shaved Head

(Labor Day) as Shaved Head Imogen Tear (Creeped Out) as Awkward Sophomore

(Creeped Out) as Awkward Sophomore Haylee Baldwin (Wish I Was Like You)

The pick-up follows another successful comedy acquisition for Netflix in recent months in the form of the R-rated Old Dads from director Bill Burr and Miramax. Of course, that movie also featured Bobby Cannavale, who also recently featured in Ryan Murphy’s hit series, The Watcher.

