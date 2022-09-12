Netflix K-Drama ‘Bad Prosecutor’ Season 1: Coming to Netflix in October 2022

Another brand new K-drama is coming to Netflix in October 2022! Arriving at the start of the month, the KBS2 drama Bad Prosecutor will release two episodes a week and conclude in November 2022. Here’s everything we know so far about Bad Prosecutor on Netflix

Bad Prosecutor is an upcoming internationally licensed Netflix Original crim K-drama series directed by Kim Sung Ho and written by Im Young Bin.

When is the Netflix release date for Bad Prosecutor season 1?

We can confirm that the first episode of Bad Prosecutor will be released on Netflix on Wednesday, October 5th, 2022.

There will be a total of 12 episodes, with new episodes available weekly every Wednesday and Thursday. The season finale is scheduled to be broadcast on Thursday, November 10th, 2022.

Each episode has an approximate runtime of 70 minutes.

Please Note: Release dates are subject to change.

Episode Release Schedule

Episode Netflix Release Date 1 05/10/2022 2 06/10/2022 3 12/10/2022 4 13/10/2022 5 19/10/2022 6 20/10/2022 7 26/10/2022 8 27/10/2022 9 02/11/2022 10 03/11/2022 11 09/11/2022 12 10/11/2022

What is the plot of Bad Prosecutor?

The plot of Bad Prosecutor has been sourced from Soompi:

A story about a prosecutor named Jin Jung who is armed with bad manners and delinquency. He breaks down the sanctuaries created by wealth and power, and he even takes down the greedy people living in those sanctuaries. He uses expedient methods over conventional ones, tricks over standard procedures, and delinquency over sincerity in order to stop the corrupt authorities from undermining society.

Who are the cast members of Bad Prosecutor season 1?

It’s been four years since Doh Kyung Soo was last seen in a K-Drama, however, for eighteen months between July 2019 and January 2021 the actor was carrying out his mandatory military service. Doh Kyung Soo is already extremely popular thanks to his musical career in the South Korean-Chinese boy group EXO. D.O., however, his popularity with K-drama fans grew ginormously thanks to his leading role in 100 Days My Prince. Bad Prosecutor will be Doh Kyung Soo’s Netflix Original debut and plays the role of Jin Jung.

Lee Se Hee will be in her first lead role for Netflix as Shin Ah Ra. She recently starred in the extremely popular K-drama series Young Lady and Gentleman, and previously had a supporting role in the beloved Netflix series Hospital Playlist as Kang So Ye.

Ha Joon takes on the role of Oh Do Hwan, and will make his first appearance in a Netflix Original series since Arthdal Chronicles.

Joo Bo Young has already starred in three Netflix Original series, including Twenty-Five Twenty-One, and Start-Up, however, her role as Baek Eun Ji in Bad Prosecutor is the first lead role in her acting career.

The full cast of Bad Prosecutor has been confirmed:

Doh Kyung Soo as Jin Jung

Lee Se Hee as Shin Ah Ra

Ha Joon as Oh Do Hwan

Joo Bo Young as Baek Eun Ji

Lee Si Eon as Go Joong Do

Kim Sang Ho as Park Jae Kyung

Yun Joon Suk as Clerk

Lee Hyo Na as Park Ye Young

Kim Tae Woo as Kim Tae Ho

Kim Hi Eo Ra as Chief of Organization

Yoon Jung Sub as Mr. Park

Kim Yoo Hwan as Seo Ji Han

Hong Sang Pyo

Kim Chang Wan

Kim Geum sOON

Shin Seung Hwan

Are you looking forward to watching Bad Prosecutor on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!