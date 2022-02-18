Every JTBC K-Drama Series on Netflix in 2022

Since Netflix signed its lucrative multi-year deal with JTBC, on a regular basis Netflix has received some of the best programmings of the South Korean cable network. Not only does Netflix receive some of the K-Dramas for exclusive release globally, Netflix also receives some of JTBC’s history shows that are ready to be binged right now. Here are all of the JTBC K-Dramas on Netflix in 2022.

First of all, here are three of our favorite JTBC k-dramas on Netflix:

Itaewon Class (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama, Romance

Cast: Park Seo Joon, Kim Da Mi, Nara, Yoo Jae Myung, Ahn Bo Hyun

Of all of the jTBC shows available to stream on Netflix, Itaewon Class is the most successful in the ratings. Extremely popular in its own right across the world on Netflix, but back in South Korea, Itaewon Class is the 9th highest-rated cable television drama in the nation’s history.

On the first day of attending his new high school, Park Sae Roy gets into trouble after punching Jang Geun Won, who had been bullying a fellow classmate. Jang Dae Hee, the father of Jang Geun Won, is the CEO of the restaurant business Jagga, and the boss of Park Sae Roy father. After refusing to apologize for punching Jang Geun Won, Park Sae Roy’s father is fired, and he is ultimately expelled from school. Soon after, a tragic accident, caused by Jang Geun Won, takes place and Park Sae Ro Yoy’s father dies. Heartbroken and angry at his loss, Park Sae Roy viciously beats Jang Geun Won, earning himself time in prison. Deciding to take revenge upon the Jagga compony and the Jang family, Park Sae Roy opens his own restaurant in Itaewon, Seoul.

The Good Detective (Season 1)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Action, Mystery, Thriller | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Son Hyun Joo, Jang Seung Jo, Lee Elijah, Oh Jung Se, Ji Seung Hyun

Despite Netflix’s lucrative deal with jTBC, The Good Detective wasn’t released on a weekly basis as an internationally licensed Original. Instead, the series arrived months later, with all 16 episodes ready to be binged. At the time of writing, The Good Detective is the 48th highest-ranked cable television drama in South Korea’s history.

It’s a race against time as two exemplary detectives, Kang Do Chang and Oh Ji Hyeok, try to uncover the truth of a dark secret that many would do anything to stay hidden. Kang Cho Dang is a veteran detective of 18 years, meanwhile, Oh Ji Hyeok is recognized as an elite detective of nine years, who uses the psyche of criminals to catch them.

Chief of Staff (2 Seasons) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 20

Genre: Political | Runtime: 65 Minutes

Cast: Lee Jung Jae, Shin Min Ah, Lee Elijah, Kim Dong Jun, Kim Gab Soo

Eerily similar to House of Cards, Chief of Staff is the cold and calculated political drama that Western audiences lap up. Despite not making it into the Korean top 50 cable dramas, the series is extremely popular amongst K-Drama fans on Netflix.

Deciding that his work as a detective isn’t enough, Jang Tae-Joon sought more power and joined the National Assembly. Rising through the ranks, Tae Joon is the chief aide to a 4-time lawmaker. Seeking even higher ambition, Tae-Joon is determined to rise to the top of the ranks and will climb over anyone, allies and political enemies alike to get there.

Every JTBC K-Drama Series on Netflix in 2022

In total, there are currently 20 JTBC K-Dramas available to stream on Netflix in 2022:

Title Seasons Episodes Genre Network Netflix Original? Chief of Staff 2 20 Political JTBC Y Chocolate 1 16 Melodrama JTBC Y Forecasting Love and Weather 1 16 Romantic JTBC Y Graceful Friends 1 17 Mystery JTBC N Inspector Koo 1 12 Police JTBC Y Itaewon Class 1 16 Coming-of-Age JTBC Y Law School 1 16 Legal JTBC Y Life 1 16 Medical JTBC Y Man to Man 1 16 Action JTBC Y My Country: The New Age 1 32 Period JTBC Y Mystic Pop-Up Bar 1 12 Fantasy JTBC Y Nevertheless 1 10 Romantic JTBC Y Private Lives 1 16 Romantic JTBC Y Reflection of You 1 16 Melodrama JTBC Y Run On 1 16 Sport JTBC Y Sisyphus: The Myth 1 16 Sci-Fi JTBC Y The Beauty Inside 1 16 Melodrama JTBC N The Good Detective 1 16 Thriller JTBC N Thirty-Nine 1 12 Coming-of-Age JTBC Y Was It Love? 1 16 Romantic JTBC Y

What is your favorite JTBC K-Drama series on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!