Full List of tvN Korean Dramas on Netflix in 2020

The number of k-dramas on Netflix in 2020 has grown at an immense rate compared to previous years, many of which have come from tvN. Below, we’ve compiled the full list of tvN k-dramas available to stream on Netflix in 2020.

Launched in October 2006, tvN is a South Korean cable entertainment network, and for the past 14 years has broadcast some of the best dramas the country has to offer.

Out of all of the cable networks, Netflix has significantly more tvN K-Dramas, which is helped by the exclusive output deal that was signed in late 2019.

With 40 dramas and counting, there’s a little something for every k-drama fan watching tvN shows on Netflix.

N = Netflix Original

Before we get to the full list, we’ve put together some highlighted dramas you should definitely watch first:

Crash Landing on You N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 19

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Hyun Bin, Ye-jin Son, Ji-hye Seo, Jung-hyun Kim, Kyung-Won Yang

Soaring to the upper echelons of the ratings, Crash Landing on You was the k-drama to watch in winter 2020. Thanks to its great cast, fantastic storytelling, and plenty of charm, it’s not hard to see how, or why, the series is currently the highest-rated tvN drama of all time.

The beautiful fashion heiress, Yoon Se-ri, crash lands in North Korea after she is swept in a windstorm on her paraglider. As she crashes from the tree, she lands on North Korean military officer, Lee Jung-hyeok. Despite being a man of principle and without compromise, Lee Jung-hyeok decides to help Yoon Se-ri, and hides her from the North Korean authorities. As the pair learn more and more about each other and grow closer, it’s not long before the pair begins to fall in love.

Arthdal Chronicles N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 18

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, History | Runtime: 80 Minutes

Cast: Joong-Ki Song, Ji-Won Kim, Dong-Gun Jang, Ok-bin Kim, Sa-Bong Yoon

Not your typical k-drama, Arthdral Chronicles was one of the most anticipated series to drop in 2019. Split across three parts, the epic Korean fantasy is the perfect remedy if you’re looking for something new and exciting to watch on Netflix. Not to mention, its one of the most requested k-dramas that fans wish to see more of in the future.

In the mythical land of Arth during ancient times a power struggle ensues in the city Arthdal. Eun-Sum a young man born in the Blue Stone Village must overcome his curse that would bring destruction to the city of Arthdal. Meanwhile, the war-hero of Arthdal Ta-Gon dream of becoming the first king of Arthdal. After winning many wars over his illustrious career Ta-Gon has cemented his place as the most powerful man in the nation.

Born with the same curse as Eun-Sum, Tan-Ya is to be the successor of the Wahan Tribe. Despite the hardships and prejudice, Tan-Ya faces, her ambition is to become a politician.

Hospital Playlist N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 73-88 Minutes

Cast: Jung-suk Jo, Yeon-Seok Yoo, Kyung-ho Jung, Dae-Myung Kim, Jeon Mi Do

The perfect blend between drama, music, and romance, Hospital Playlist rounded up a fantastic spring of k-dramas on Netflix in 2020. Fans will be delighted to learn that a second season is on the way and should be arriving in 2021.

Since starting as undergrads in 1999, twenty years later, five doctors remain good friends and colleagues at the same hospital. While their day to day lives seem ordinary, they are in the microcosm of life as they bear witness to people being born and dying on a day to day basis. Throughout their years as friends, the love for music each doctor has resulted in the quintet starting a band together.

Full List of tvN Dramas on Netflix in 2020

There’s a selection of 40 tvN dramas to watch on Netflix right now.

Title Seasons Episodes A Korean Odyssey N 1 16 Abyss N 1 16 Another Miss Oh 1 18 Argon N 1 8 Arthdal Chronicles N 1 18 Because This Is My First Life 1 16 Bring It On Ghost 1 16 Cheese in the Trap 1 16 Chicago Typewriter 1 16 Cinderella and the Four Knights 1 16 Crash Landing on You N 1 16 Dear My Friends 1 16 Designated Survivor: 60 Days N 1 1 Hi, Bye Mama! N 1 16 Hospital Playlist N 1 12 It’s Okay to Not Be Okay N 1 16 Let’s Eat 1 16 Let’s Eat 2 1 18 Live N 1 18 Live Up to Your Name 1 16 Love Alarm N 1 8 Memories of the Alhambra N 1 16 Misaeng 1 20 Mr. Sunshine N 1 24 My Mister 1 16 My Shy Boss 1 16 Oh My Ghost 1 16 Prison Playbook N 1 16 Reply 1988 1 20 Reply 1994 1 20 Reply 1997 1 16 Revolutionary Love 1 16 Romance is a Bonus Book N 1 16 Second 20’s 1 16 Signal 1 16 Stranger N 1 16 The Bride of Habek 1 16 The K2 1 16 The Liar & His Lover 1 16 Tomorrow With You 1 16

CJNM K-Dramas on Netflix

CJNM is the parent company of the cable network tvN, and they are also responsible for the fantastic production Studio Dragon.

Below are the list of K-Dramas that wasn’t broadcast on tvN but are affiliated with CJNM:

Title Seasons Episodes Network The King Eternal Monarch N 1 16 SBS Rugal N 1 16 OBC One Spring Night 1 32 MBC My Holo Love N 1 12 Netflix Black N 1 18 OCN Bad Guys 1 11 OCN Save Me 1 16 OCN Strangers from Hell 1 10 OCN My Secret Romance 1 13 OCN Bad Guys: Vile City N 1 16 OCN Voice 1 16 OCN The Lies Within N 1 16 OCN Tunnel 1 16 OCN

