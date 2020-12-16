Netflix K-Drama ‘Hospital Playlist’ Season 2 Reportedly Scheduled for Broadcast in April 2021

The smash-hit K-Drama was a sensation on Netflix, and as fans have waited patiently to learn news of the upcoming season 2 release date, we can now report that Hospital Playlist is reported to return for broadcast in April 2021. This means we can expect to see Hospital Playlist season 2 on Netflix soon.

Hospital Playlist is a licensed Netflix Original South Korean drama series directed by Shin Won Ho, and written by screenwriter Lee Woo Jung. After a run of twelve excellent episodes, the series has fast become one of the highest-rated cable dramas in the nation’s history.

Many fans will be delighted to learn that director Shin Won Ho will be returning for the second season. His success in the past ten years has been nothing short of phenomenal, especially the fact he’s directed some of the most popular K-Drama series of the past decade. Those being the entire Reply franchise and Prison Playbook.

Hospital Playlist Season Two Netflix Renewal Status

tvN Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 01/06/2020)

Renewal for the second season of Hospital Playlist wasn’t the decision of Netflix, but of its broadcaster tvN. Prior to the release of Hospital Playlist, the second season, aptly named Hospital Playlist 2 had appeared in the lists of K-Drama fan sites.

If the decision had been up to Netflix you can guarantee they would have wanted the series renewed regardless. Amongst subscribers the series has been very well received, not to mention the series has received incredible ratings in its home nation of South Korea.

At the time of writing the final episode of Hospital Playlist became the series highest rated. In total 14.142% (7.3 million) of the South Korean population tuned in to watch the finale of the drama series. In comparison to the USA, that would be over 46 million people tuning in to watch the finale.

When is Hospital Playlist season two coming to Netflix?

Since the news that Hospital Playlist would be returning for a second season, news has been very scarce since. Thankfully that’s changed recently, as it is being reported that Hospital Playlist is expected to return for broadcast in South Korea in April 2021.

It can be assumed that Netflix will receive episodes of Hospital Playlist alongside the Korean broadcast, which means we could see Hospital Playlist season 2 on Netflix soon!

Netflix Release Date: April 2021

What can we expect to see in Hospital Playlist season two?

Ik Jun Confession Resolved

The biggest question weighing on the minds of fans is whether or not Lee Ik Jun and Chae Song Hwa will finally become an item.

In the finale of Hospital Playlist, Ik Jun finally brought up the courage to confess his feeling for Song Hwa, which made the doctor incredibly flustered with her former colleague.

Before Song Hwa can make a decision Ik Jun tells her she can take her time with her decision, just as he leaves to go to a conference in Spain.

Expect to see their awkward re-encounter upon his return home.

Seok-Hyeong’s future

After making the decision to stay at the hospital rather than taking over his late father’s company, Seok-Hyeong has a happy outlook on for the future.

That may be about to change as the closing moments of the season saw Seok-Hyeong receive a phone call from his ex-wife. Yoon Si-Hye. With the death of his father, is she looking to get the money that she may be entitled to from the divorce, or is she looking to reconnect with her former husband?

Judging by the look on Seok-Hyeong’s face he isn’t happy to see her call.

Advertisement

Long-Distance Relationship Troubles

Kim Jun Wan and Lee Ik Soon have hit a bump in the road of their relationship. After traveling to London to complete her doctorate abroad, she appears to have rejected Jun Wan’s Christmas present, as it is returned to him.

It’s likely she is upset with Jun Wan after he forgot about her departure time.

There’s also the matter of Jun Wan confessing to his childhood best friend Ik Jun about the relationship he has with Ik Soon. Jun Wan has yet to tell his best friend that he is currently dating his sister, to which the revelation may cause quite a lot of drama.

Blossoming Relationship

A happy end to the season saw Jung Won finally making his decision to stay at the hospital, and in the process reciprocated the feelings of Dr. Gyeo Wool, he finally confessed her love to him.

Next season we’ll see the development of the relationship, and potentially we could even see Jung Won pop the question?

Are you looking forward to the second season of Hospital Playlist on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!