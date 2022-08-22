K-Drama ‘Once Upon a Small Town’: Coming to Netflix Weekly Starting in September 2022

Coming to Netflix in September 2022 is the exciting new k-drama series, Once Upon a Small Town, starring Red Velvet’s Joy. We’ve got everything you need to know about Once Upon a Small Town, including the plot, cast trailer and Netflix release date.

Once Upon a Small Town is an upcoming South Korean internationally licensed Netflix Original drama series directed by Kwon Seok Jang, who is known for his previous work on Avengers Social Club, Miss Korea and I Will Teach You Love.

What is the Once Upon a Small Town Netflix release date?

The release of the official Netflix trailer has confirmed that the first episode of Once Upon a Small Town will arrive on Monday, September 5th, 2022.

There will be a total of 12 episodes of Once Upon a Small Town, with three new episodes available weekly that will be released on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. The series finale is scheduled for Wednesday, September 28th, 2022.

Each episode will have an approximate runtime of 30 minutes.

Episode Release Schedule

Episode Netflix Release Date 1 05/09/2022 2 06/07/2022 3 07/09/2022 4 12/09/2022 5 13/09/2022 6 14/09/2022 7 19/09/2022 8 20/09/2022 9 21/09/2022 10 26/09/2022 11 27/09/2022 12 28/09/2022

What is the plot of Once Upon a Small Town?

After receiving an urgent phone call from his grandfather, Han Ji Yool, a Seoul veterinarian, decides to travel to Heedong Village, where his grandfather runs an animal clinic. Upon arriving Han Ji Yool discovers that his grandfather is touring Europe, and he must now look after the clinic for the next 6 months while his grandfather is away. It’s in Heedong Village where Han Ji Yool meets the beautiful trainee police officer Ahn Ja Young, who helps him with daily life in the village.

Who are the cast members of Once Upon a Small Town?

Joy the actress who has been cast in the role of Ahn Ja Young will be making her Netflix Original debut in Once Upon a Small Town. Outside of being a member of Red Velvet, one of the most popular K-Pop groups, Joy has dipped her toes into acting having starred in five k-dramas since 2016, which include The Liar and His Lover, Tempted and The One and Only.

Having made his K-Drama debut in 2021, Choo Young Woo is a relative newcomer to acting but is already gaining a large amount of popularity and his own loyal fan base. Once Upon a Small Town will be Choo Young Woo’s Netflix debut.

Baek Sung Chul was recently seen in the Netflix Original series Inspector Koo as Kyung Yi’s assistant, Santa. However, just like his co-star, Choo Young Woo, Baek Sung Chul only just started his acting career in 2021.

Below is the full cast list of Once Upon a Small Town:

Joy as Ahn Ja Young

Choo Young Woo as Han Ji Yool

Baek Sung Chul as Lee Sang Hyeon

Ha Yul Ri as Choi Min

Jung Suk Yong

Baek Ji Won

Park Jee A as Cha Yeon Hong

Jung Shi Yool

Yoo Yeon

Na Chul

Park Ye Ni

Noh Jae Won as Yoon Geun Mo

