‘Return’ K-Drama Season 1: Coming to Netflix in June 2022

Spring has only just arrived, but we can already look forward to some of the upcoming Summer K-dramas. One such drama we’re excited for the release of is the period drama Return (also titled 환혼) which is expected to be coming to Netflix in June 2022 weekly.

Return is an upcoming internationally licensed South Korean period drama series, produced by tvN, and written by Hong Mi Ran and Hong Jung Eun. The series is directed by Park Joon Hwa.

When is the Return season 1 Netflix release date?

At the time of writing the first episode of Return is scheduled to debut on Netflix on Saturday, June 18th, 2022.

It must be noted that episode release dates are subject to change, and the first episode of Return could be moved forward or pushed back.

Return will have a total of 20 episodes that will be released over the course of ten weeks. Each episode has an estimated runtime of 80 minutes.

New episodes will be available Saturdays and Sundays.

What is the episode release schedule?

Episodes of Return will be available the same day as the South Korean broadcast on the cable television network tvN.

Episode Release Date 1 June 18th 2 June 19th 3 June 25th 4 June 26th 5 July 2nd 6 July 3rd 7 July 9th 8 July 10th 9 July 16th 10 July 17th 11 July 23rd 12 July 24th 13 July 30th 14 July 31st 15 August 6th 16 August 7th 17 August 13th 18 August 14th 19 August 20th 20 August 21st

What is the plot of Return?

Jang Wook of the noble Jang family, in the country of Daeho, holds an unpleasant secret about his birth, which all of the people of the country discuss. A known troublemaker, Jang Wook happens to meet Mu Deok, an elite warrior trapped within a physically weak body but becomes his servant, and in secret begins teaching Jang Wook how to fight.

Who are the cast members of Return?

Lee Jae Wook will be familiar to many Netflix subscribers, having starred in the likes of Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol and Extraordinary You. Jae Wook will be playing the role of Jang Wook, a noble.

Jung So Min, Hwang Min Hyun, and Shin Seung Ho will portray the roles of Mu Deok, Seo Yul, and Go Won, respectively.

Yoo Joon Sang, portrays the role of Park Jin, who was previously seen in The Uncanny Counter.

Oh Na Ra had a lead role in the incredibly popular Sky Castle, and was recently seen in the Netflix Orginal series Racket Boys.

Below is the full cast of Return:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Jang Wook Lee Jae Wook Search: WWW | Extraordinary You | Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol Mu Deok Jung So Min Soul Mechanic | The Smile Has Left Your Eyes | My Father is Strange Seo Yul Hwang Min Hyun Live On | Reckless Family | Their Distance Go Won Shin Seung Ho D.P. | How to Buy a Friend | Moment at Eighteen Park Jin Yoo Joon Sang The Uncanny Counter | Pied Piper | Live or Die Kim Do Ju Oh Na Ra Racket Boys | SKY Castle | Woman of 9.9 Billion Jin Cho Yeon Arin The World of My 17 Park Dang Gu Yoo In Soo All of Us Are Dead | Moment at Eighteen | At a Distance, Spring Is Green Jin Mu Jo Jae Yoon Mouse | The Good Detective | Catch the Ghost Jin Ho Kyung Park Eun Hye The King’s Affection | The Goddess of Revenge | Hi Bye, Mama! Heo Yeom Lee Do Kyung Forest | Arthdal Chronicles | Forest Heo Yeon Ok Hong Seo Hee The Sound of Magic Magician Im Chul Soo Vincenzo | Crash Landing on You | Mr. Sunshine TBA Joo Sang Wook Grand Prince | Fantastic | Glamorous Temptation TBA Park So Jin The King: Eternal Monarch | Hot Stove League | Hong Ik Super TBA Go Yoon Jung The School Nurse Files | Sweet Home | Law School

Are you looking forward to the release of Return season 1 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!