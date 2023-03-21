‘Sweet Home’ Season 2 Netflix Release Date Estimate and We Know So Far

Sweet Home has quickly become one of the biggest K-dramas on Netflix and after its huge debut, scored a season 2 and a season 3 renewal at Netflix. After being in production for over a year, production on the next two seasons has wrapped. Here’s everything you need to know about Sweet Home season 2.

In case you need a quick refresher, Sweet Home is a Netflix Original horror K-Drama series based on the webtoon comic of the same name by Yongchan Hwang.

The series is produced by Studio Dragon, who has also been responsible for other popular K-Dramas such as My Holo Love, Love Alarm, Arthdal Chronicles, and Crash Landing on You.

The first season of the show arrived on Netflix globally on December 20th, 2020.

Sweet Home Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 15/06/2022)

After eighteen months after the release of Sweet Home on Netflix, the streamer finally confirmed that Sweet Home would return for its second season and is officially in production.

In March 2022, we previously reported that several images on the Instagram page of Song Kang’s manager confirmed renewal. There was some debate about the legitimacy of the image, but that no longer matters as the series will be returning.

Season 3 of Sweet Home is also confirmed.

Fans will be delighted to learn that Sweet Home was also renewed for a third season and will be filmed back-to-back with season 2.

The video description of the official announcement of the return of Sweet Home states that “seasons 2&3 now in production.”

Filming started on the second and third season in South Korea in early 2023, according to the posts above and was initially scheduled to wrap in mid-February 2023.

On March 13th, HeraldPop confirmed the filming of seasons 2 and 3 had wrapped.

In an Instagram post, Go Min-si remarked on filming wrapping, saying:

“Finally! shooting for Sweet Home Season 2&3 is over! filmed it for over a year.

I love all the staff, actors, and directors.

and action school team worked so hard! thank you so so so much and I love them.

I was happy because we were together❤️

Love you guys so much for waiting for Sweet Home.

Please look forward to it and wait a little bit. See you on-NETFLIX!”

Go Minsi and Song Kang at #SweetHome wrap-up party slicing the cake together 🥹🫶🏼pic.twitter.com/9dr59yqkEp — kath (@kdramatreats) March 20, 2023

How did Sweet Home perform?

Sweet Home performed globally on Netflix in the first month of its release by breaking into at least 32 top t0 lists. In particular, Sweet Home reached number one on Netflix in South Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Qatar, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

While we don’t have hour viewership numbers, it was revealed in January 2021 that 22 million accounts watched the show within the first month.

What to expect from Sweet Home season 2?

Before we dive into our predictions of what’s to come in season 2 of Sweet Home, let’s kick off with the official synopsis for the second season:

“Song Kang, Lee Jin-uk, Lee Si-young, Ko Min-si, and Park Gyu-young — the residents of Green Home who, in the previous season, delivered overwhelming tension as they risked their lives through bloody battles against their neighbors-turned-monsters — return again in season 2 to offer thrills and tension of a whole new different kind. Joining the cast in the new season are actors Yoo Oh-seon, Oh Jung-se, Kim Mu-yeol, and Jin-young, portraying the various dimensions of human nature and desires as they find themselves at a crossroads for survival. Having opened new horizons for K-content with its diverse creatures designed and built with a global dream team, Sweet Home Season 2 is ready to mesmerize audiences around the world once again with its expanded world and story.”

Of course, there have been plenty of teases from the cast and crew. When the show was first renewed, Netflix told THR, “In these new seasons, Sweet Home will take on a larger scale with an expanded storyline and cast,” The director added that season 2 will include a” new setting.”

Song Kang told xportsnews that “There are more scary episodes than fun” in season 2.

The season finale of Sweet Home left us with plenty to ponder for season 2.

What happened to Sang-Wook?

Prior to the final moments of season 1, we last saw Sang-Wook dying in a pool of his own blood after attempting to help Yu Ri. The last twist of the season was Cha Hyun Soo awakening in the military van, being driven by a scarless Sang-Wook.

One of two things could have possibly happened to Sang Wook. Firstly, Sang Wook has either undergone his own metamorphosis and is currently in the Golden Hour before he transforms into a monster. Secondly, we last saw Myeong making an escape in a military van after being defeated by Cha Hyun Soo, and as his powers appear to be taking possession of other humans, he could have taken control of Sang Wook’s body.

Is Eun Hyuk dead?

In the moments before Green Homes collapsed, Eun Hyuk began to bleed the same way an infected would. Despite being buried under the rubble of the apartment block, if Eun Hyuk is going through his own metamorphosis, any regenerative abilities could save his life.

The trigger for Eun Hyuk’s turning could be his desire to keep his broken family together. Despite not being the biological brother of Eun Yoo, he still feels responsible for his sister’s welfare.

Yi Kyung on the hunt for Cha Hyun Soo?

Yi Kyung spent part of the first season trying to figure out what happened to her fiance, Nam Sang Won. Despite not upholding her end of the deal with the military, Yi Kyung has now joined them and will likely be on the hunt for Cha Hyun Soo. She may finally learn of her fiance’s fate if she can capture Cha Hyun Soo.

What will happen to the remaining survivors?

Only a small handful of survivors made it out of Green Homes alive. With the promise of shelter and a safe haven, it’s more than likely the survivor’s next home won’t be very safe for long. Eun Hyuk made it clear that the military cannot guarantee safety, as they cannot stop survivors from turning into monsters.

Eun Soo has feelings for Cha Hyun Soo, so a future tragic or happy reunion could be on the cards.

Cast News for Sweet Home Season 2

We previously reported that actress and K-Pop artist BIBI (Kim Hyung-seo) had been confirmed to star in the second season of Sweet Home. However, we have recently learned that she has stepped down from the role and left the cast.

The reason for her departure is due to scheduling conflicts, and the role is now being filmed with a different actor.

NETFLIX confirmed the news of #BIBI stepping down from #SweetHome2. "She's on preparing stage but inevitably cancelled due to timing issues, including the shooting sched. Currently the role is being filmed w/ other actor & we can't tell you the names for now" #KoreanUpdates VF pic.twitter.com/8kfGP9wQ0W — KoreanUpdates! (@KoreanUpdates) September 20, 2022

Much of the cast from season 1 will be returning, however. Lee Si-young, Park Gyu-young, and Go Min-si are all confirmed to be returning.

Confirmed to be joining the cast of Sweet Home seasons 2 and 3 are:

Song Gang

Lee Jin-wook

Lee Si-young

Go Min-si

Park Kyu-young

Yu Oh-seong

Oh Jeong-se

Kim Moo-yeol

Jin-young

Sweet Home season 2 Netflix release date

No exact filming date for Sweet Home season 2 has been confirmed, but the title was included in the 2023 Korean content roster announcement earlier in the year, with it confirmed to be coming to Netflix in Q4 2023.

That means season 2 of Sweet Home will be streaming on Netflix between October and December 2023.

As for season 3 of Sweet Home, we’d expect that to drop sometime in 2024.

