‘Sweet Home’ Season One: Netflix Horror K-Drama, Plot, Cast & Release Date

To end the year with a fright, an exciting new horror-thriller from South Korea, Sweet Home, is coming to Netflix in December 2020! We have everything you need to know about Sweet Home, including the plot, cast, and Netflix release date.

Sweet Home is an upcoming Netflix Original K-Drama Thriller-Drama series, based on the webtoon comic of the same name by creator Yongchan Hwang. We previously believed that the series was going to be a tvN drama, but eventually learned that the series would be a fully-fledged Netflix Original.

When is the Netflix release date for Sweet Home season one?

Sweet Home will be available to stream on Netflix globally on Friday, 18th December 2020.

The series will have a total of 10 episodes to stream upon release.

What is the plot of Sweet Home?

The plot of Sweet Home has been provided by Soompi:

The story of a high school student who becomes traumatized after being bullied in school and never leaves his room. He loses his family and moves to a new apartment, and strange and mysterious things begin to happen to him. A story of growth that follows the lead character as he tries to save people who have changed into monsters because of greed and begins to change his pessimistic view of society.

Who are the cast members of Sweet Home?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in Sweet Home:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Cha Hyun Soo Song Kang Love Alarm | Touch Your Heart | Man in the Kitchen Pyeon Sang Wook Lee Jin Wook Voice 2 | Time Renegades | Miss Granny Seo Yi Kyung Lee Shi Young My Beautiful Bride | Wild Romance | My Beauitful Bride Yoon Ji Soo Park Kyu Young The Nokdu Flower | Romance is a Bonus Book | Life on Mars Lee Eun Hyuk Lee Do Hyun Hotel del Luna | Thirty But Seventeen | Prison Playbook Lee Eun Yoo Go Min Shi The Smile Has Left Your Eyes | Live | Age of Youth 2 Jung Jae Heon Jung Jae Heon Find Me in Your Memory | Goblin | Mr. Sunshine Park Yoo Ri Park Yoo Ri He is Psychometric Ahn Gil Seob Kim Gab Soo Hospital Playlist | Mr. Sunshine | Chief of Staff 2

Song Kang has already featured in a popular Netflix Original, that being Love Alarm, which will be returning for its second season in August 2020!

What are the episode run times?

Each episode will have a runtime of 60 minutes.

Will the series be available to stream in 4K?

As the series is a full Netflix Original we can expect to see Sweet Home available to stream in 4K. To watch the K-Drama in 4K you will need a premium Netflix subscription, a 4K device, and an internet connection capable of maintaining 25 Mbps.

How much of the Sweet Home webtoon will season one cover?

At the time of writing, there are over 130 chapters of the Webtoon.

Despite the extensive number of episodes to cover, there will be 16 hours of television covering the story, which means it’ll be highly likely that the K-Drama adaptation will cover most, if not all, of the story of Sweet Home.

Are you looking forward to watching Sweet Home season one on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!