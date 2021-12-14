Netflix K-Drama Series ‘The Fabulous’: What We Know So Far

Chae Soo Bin and SHINee’s Choi Minho will star in the upcoming Netflix Original K-Drama series The Fabulous. We’re limited on the details, but we’ll be keeping track of all of the latest news and updates, including cast news, production updates, the plot, trailers, and the 2022 Netflix release date.

The Fabulous is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original romantic drama series, and one of the first to be produced in 2022. The production team behind The Fabulous is reportedly Gil Pictures, the same studio behind One the Woman and Stove League.

When is The Fabulous Netflix release date?

Netflix hasn’t confirmed a release date for The Fabulous, however, the drama is expected to debut on Netflix sometime in 2022.

What is the plot of The Fabulous?

The plot of The Fabulous has been sourced from MyDramaList:

“The Fabulous” will portray the work, passion, romance, and friendships of four young men and women who have thrown themselves into the fashion industry. It is a realistic romance drama about the daily lives of modern men and women who live in the city and follow a single life.

Who are the cast members of The Fabulous?

So far the only confirmed cast members for The Fabulous are the three leads, Chae Soo Bin, Choi Min Ho, and Kim Min Kyu.

Netflix Originals have featured many popular South Korean actors and actresses but The Fabulous will mark the Netflix debut for actress Chae Soo Bin. Soo Bin has landed many lead roles since making her K-Drama debut in 2014 and is extremely popular thanks to her leading roles in The Rebel and Strongest Deliveryman. Soo Bin will play the role of Pyo Ji Eun.

When Choi Minho isn’t being a popular South Korean idol for the boy group SHINee, you will find him acting in plenty of movies and tv shows. Min Ho was recently seen on Netflix in Lovestruck in the City. Min Ho will play the role of Ji Woo Min.

Kim Min Kyu has the least acting experience of the leads but can be forgiven considering the young actor/ singer/model is only 20 years old. Min-Kyu will also be making his Netflix debut in The Fabulous. Min Kyu will play the role of Shim Do Young.

What is the production status of The Fabulous?

Official Production Status: Pre-Production (Last Updated: 14/12/2021)

With only three of the leads confirmed, we’re still several weeks away from filming starting. At the time of writing, we have no filming dates for The Fabulous, but we expect to learn more soon.

Are you looking forward to watching The Fabulous on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!