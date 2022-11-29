Delayed Korean Anime ‘Lookism’: Coming to Netflix in December 2022

Netflix’s new Korean anime series, Lookism, the adaptation of an extremely popular webtoon comic, was originally due to be released in November 2022. After a delayed release it is now scheduled to arrive in December 2022.

Lookism is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original anime series, and the adaptation of the Korean webtoon of the same name by author Park Hyeong-seok. The serialization of Lookism first began in 2014 and has since gone on to receive 8.7 billion views worldwide.

The series is animated by Studio Mir, the same studio behind DOTA: Dragon’s Blood and The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.

When is Lookism season 1 coming to Netflix?

Previously, the release of Lookism was meant for release on Friday, November 4th, 2022. However, after the tragic events that happened in Itaewon on Halloween 2022, the release of Lookism and other Korean shows was delayed as South Korea entered a period of mourning.

We have recently learned that Lookism will still be coming to Netflix in 2022, and will be released on Thursday, December 8th, 2022.

What is the plot of Lookism?

The plot of Lookism has been sourced from MyAnimeList:

Park Hyung Suk has spent all 17 years of his life at the bottom of the food chain. Short, overweight, and unattractive, he is used to being bullied by his classmates and constantly discriminated against for his looks. In an attempt to escape his biggest bully, Lee Tae Sung, he decides to transfer to Seoul’s Jae Won High School, a vocational preparatory school notorious for its liberal education system and carefree students.

Days before his transfer, Hyung Suk wakes to find that he is no longer in his usual chubby body, but is instead in a perfect body! Tall, handsome, and beautifully toned, Hyung Suk has become the ideal version of himself. The only problem is that his original body still lays beside him—and when one body falls asleep, he awakens in the other.

Now possessing two extremely different bodies, Hyung Suk must learn to navigate his new and much more popular life at J High whilst also solving the mystery of where his second, almost superhuman, the body came from.

Who are the cast members of Lookism?

Currently, there are no cast members announced for Lookism, but we expect the cast to be revealed extremely soon.

What language will the series be available to stream in?

We’re unsure if an English dub will be provided for Lookism, however, we do know that the series will have a Korean dub with English subtitles available.

As a global series, further subtitles in various languages across the world will also be available for Lookism.

Are you looking forward to the release of Lookism on Netflix?