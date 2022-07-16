Netflix Live Action Adaptation of ‘Yu Yu Hakusho’: Everything We Know So Far

Yoshihiro Togashi’s beloved supernatural adventure Yu Yu Hakusho is getting a live-action animation adaptation at Netflix. The series, which began filming in the summer of 2021, won’t be arriving until December 2023, but we’ll be keeping you up to date with everything you need to know about Yu Yu Hakusho season 1 on Netflix.

Yu Yu Hakusho is an upcoming Japanese Netflix Original supernatural action-adventure series and the live-action adaptation of Yoshihiro Togashi’s manga series of the same name.

The series is being helmed by Kazutaka Sakamoto, the same executive producer behind Alice in Borderland, The Naked Director, Ride or Die, Aggretsuko, Rilkkuma and Karou, Devil Man Crybaby, and more.

When is the Yu Yu Hakusho season 1 Netflix release date?

It has already been confirmed ahead of time that Yu Yu Hakusho season 1 won’t be coming to Netflix until December 2023.

Kazutaka Sakamoto, the producer of the Yu Yu Hakusho, is also the executive producer behind the popular Alice in Borderland live-action adaptation, which doesn’t arrive on Netflix until December 2022. This could explain why Yu Yu Hakusho isn’t coming until December 2023 if Sakamoto and the team behind Alice in Borderland season 2 are currently busy.

What is the plot of Yu Yu Hakusho?

14-year-old Yusuke Urameshi is killed after pushing a child out of the way of oncoming traffic. Thanks to his delinquent nature, the Spirit World is shocked that such a person would sacrifice themselves. Upon learning that it wasn’t his time to die, Yusuke is given the chance to be resurrected and is brought back to life. When Yusuke returns to the living world, he becomes a spirit detective, an investigator of the supernatural.

Who are the cast members of Yu Yu Hakusho?

It is already well known that Takumi Kitamura will take on the lead role of Yusuke Urameshi in Yu Yu Hakusho.

Kitamura currently plays the lead role of Hanagaki Takemichi in the live-action adaptation of the popular anime and manga series, Tokyo Revengers.

It’s been hard to find, but a Japanese source has reported that Ryusei Yokohoma, Go Ayano, Jun Shison, and Kanata Hongo have been cast. It is believed that Jun Shison has been cast as Kurama and that Kanata Hongo will be cast as Hiel.

Multiple fan accounts and other Twitter accounts have also tweeted about the reported casting.

❗️𝗜𝗡𝗙𝗢 ❗️

According to some fanaccounts, there were recent sightings of Kitamura Takumi, Hongo Kanata, Shison Jun, Nagano Mei, Yokohama Ryusei, & Arata Mackenyu filming in Shimonoseki; fans begins to speculate that it’s for Netflix upcoming “YU YU HAKUSHO” Live-Action Series! pic.twitter.com/9qzYCs9hNh — ʟᴀʟᴀɪɴᴇ ▪ ɪɴᴛᴏ ᴛʜᴇ ʙᴏʀᴅᴇʀʟᴀɴᴅs ♥️ (@yullaineedesu) June 11, 2021

Takumi Kitamura was confirmed by IGN on July 16th, 2022, to have joined the cast with a first-look picture.

The actor told IGN:

“The original work is a universal and unique masterpiece and a reason why Japan is so proud of its strong manga and anime culture. I am happy to share the masterpiece of Yu Yu Hakusho with the world and I hope we can create something people everywhere will enjoy,”

What is the production status of Yu Yu Hakusho?

Official Production Status: Filming? (Last Updated: 07/04/2022)

It has been reported by IMDb Pro that filming has been ongoing for Yu Yu Hakusho since July 2021. It’s unclear if filming has come to an end as the only behind the scene images shared so far have come from fan accounts on Twitter.

The first image of Takumi Kitamura on set as Yusuke was shared in June 2021.

This is a sneak peek from Yu Yu Hakusho live action movie, which is produced by Netflix. It seems that Yusuke is going to be portrayed by the actor Takumi Kitamura. Let's hope this live action will be as good as Rurouni kenshin ones! 🤘#yuyuhakusho #netflix #liveaction #幽遊白書 pic.twitter.com/4NwtKd3ro1 — ARwing (@ARwing_11) June 21, 2021

Is the Live-Action movie Butai Yu Yu Hakusho available to stream on Netflix?

In 2020 a live-action movie adaptation of Yu Yu Hakusho was released in theatres in Japan. Sadly, the movie is not available to stream in any region on Netflix.

Can I stream the Yu Yu Hakusho anime series on Netflix?

You can stream Yu Yu Hakusho on Netflix, however, the anime is currently unavailable to stream in the, US, UK, Australia, and Canada.

You can stream Yu Yu Hakusho on Netflix in the following countries:

Japan

Belgium

Czech Republic

France

Germany

Greece

Hong Kong

Hungary

Iceland

India

Israel

Italy

Lithuania

Malaysia

Netherlands

Philippines

Poland

Romania

Russia

Singapore

Slovakia

South Africa

Sweden

Switzerland

Thailand

Turkey

Ukraine

You can stream Yu Yu Hakusho on FUNimation and Crunchyroll, however, a paid subscription is required to watch the anime.

Are you looking forward to the release of the live-action adaptation of Yu Yu Hakusho on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!