Every Live-Action Anime Adaptation Coming Soon to Netflix

Anime live-action adaptations haven’t been a particular strength for Netflix in the past, with many swings failing to hit with audiences. With the recent release of One Piece, Netflix looks to have broken the curse of the live-action adaptation, according to DiscussingFilm, but what’s next? Here’s a look into the future.

Before we look to the future, let’s look at some of the anime live-action adaptations Netflix has already worked on:

List of Current Anime Adaptations on Netflix

To various degrees of success, here’s a look at Netflix’s past in the live-action anime space.

Note: Listed in alphabetical order.

Alice in Borderland (2 Seasons)

Bleach (2018) – Removed from Netflix in August 2023

Cowboy Bebop (Season 1)

Death Note (2017)

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke (Season 1)

Fullmetal Alchemist (2017) – Removed from Netflix in January 2022.

Full Metal Alchemist: The Revenge of Scar (2022)

Full Metal Alchemist: The Final Alchemy (2022)

Kakegurui (2 Seasons)

One Piece (1 Season)

Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning (2021)

Rurouni Kenshin: The Final (2021)

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (2023)

Upcoming Netflix Original Live-Action Anime Adaptations

Yu Yu Hakusho (Season 1)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Takumi Kitamura

Netflix Release Date: December 14th (date subject to change)

There will be many anime fans unfamiliar with Yu Yu Hakusho, but for older anime fans, the series was one of the stand-out anime of the 1990s.

Filming on the live-action adaptation began on the series in July 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. This means the series has been deep into post-production for many months. There was a chance that the series could have arrived in 2022, but we can confirm that the series will be instead released sometime in 2023.

Here’s what you can expect, courtesy of Netflix:

“The story revolves around Yusuke Urameshi, who spends his days getting into fights and dies in an accident while trying to protect a young child. As he grapples with the fact that he is looking down on his dead body, a woman named Botan who calls herself a guide to the spirit world relays to him the shocking truth: no one expected a delinquent like Yusuke to die performing an act of goodness, and there was no place for him in either heaven or hell. Thus, Yusuke is given a chance to be revived, and after passing his trial, he becomes an Underworld Detective. From there, Yusuke becomes entwined in a mystery that envelopes the human, demon and spirit worlds.”

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Season 1)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Action, Adventure

Cast: Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Daniel Dae Kim, Dallas Liu

Netflix Release Date: 2024 TBD (Rumored for February 2024)

We understand by adding Avatar to this list, we’re somewhat cheating. However, the beloved animated series is as close to the West’s take on anime as we will get.

A lot is riding on the Netflix live-action adaptation of Avatar. The series is one of the most beloved franchises from the 2000s and is still one of the most popular cartoons watched on Netflix today. The production of the series has already seen its fair share of controversy, but we hope by the time Avatar arrives, it’ll be one of the best shows on Netflix.

While Aang, the next Avatar, a mythical being capable of bending all four elements, has been frozen in ice for one hundred years, the Fire Nation invaded the other three elemental nations, the Water Tribes, Earth Kingdom, and Air Nomads. Upon thawing, Aang enlists the help of Katara and Sokka, as he must learn to master all four elements and save the world.

Death Note

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: TBA

Netflix Release Date: TBA

As the Duffer Brothers begin to prepare for life away from Stranger Things after season 5, they’ve got many new shows in development at Netflix. One of those shows is Netflix’s second stab at adapting Death Note.

One of the most recognizable names of anime, Death Note is no stranger to live-action adaptations. Including the Japanese live-action series, and all of the films, there have been a total of seven live-action projects. The Duffer Brothers produced series would be the eighth.

Halia Abdel-Meguid, who previously worked on Doctor Who, and Miss Annity is set to write and serve as executive producer on the series. We’ll be waiting a while before we see any further developments as the series is still currently in treatment, and we may not see much further development while the Duffer Brothers continue to work on the fifth and final season of Stranger Things.

Untitled Pokémon Live-action Series

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: TBA

Cast: TBA

Netflix Release Date: TBA

If there is one thing that Pokémon Detective Pikachu proved, there is an appetite for live-action content from the Pokémon franchise.

With nine generations of Pokémon now available and a vast world with many different regions, the live-action adaptation doesn’t have to limit itself to just the Kanto region. However, according to the synopsis on the IMDb pro page for the series, the series will be an adaptation of the anime, so for the first time in Pokémon history, we’ll get to see Ash in live-action.

First announced in July 2021, the show is still reportedly still very much in the early stages of development, with Lucifer writer Joe Henderson behind the title.

While you’re waiting, Netflix is working on a stop-motion animated series coming in December 2023 called Pokemon Concierge.

My Hero Academia

Directed By: Joby Harold

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: TBA

Cast: TBA

Netflix Release Date: TBA

If adapting One Piece and Pokemon wasn’t big enough, Netflix will also develop a live-action movie adaptation of My Hero Academia. Joby Harold, who previously worked on the Kenobi series for Disney+ and on Army of the Dead with Zach Snyder, will write, produce and direct the adaptation.

There’s no word on whether the cast will be Japanese or English, but given that the man behind the production, Joby Harold, is English, we’re leaning more toward the latter than the former.

The story follows Izuku Midoriya, a “Quirkless” boy in a world full of superpowered beings, the greatest of which are superheroes. Midoriya dreams of becoming the world’s greatest hero, but in order to do so he enrolls at the prestigious U.A. High School, the number one hero school in Japan.

Legendary Entertainment is behind the title, with Mary Parent and Alex Garcia producing.

Sword Art Online (Season 1)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi | Runtime: TBA

Cast: TBA

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Sword Art Online has been one of the longest-featured anime series on Netflix, and thanks to being in multiple libraries around the world, there are many avid anime fans whose first introduction to the world of anime was through Sword Art Online. There’s a lot of potential for the live-action adaptation to be one of the very best on Netflix.

This live-action adaptation looks to be stuck in development hell and may not ever see the light of day. It was first announced in 2016 with Skydance Television attached. Now, years later, the project has gone dark with no announced cast members. However, it has already been reported ahead of time that Asian actors will lead the series.

Kirito, a young beta tester for the revolutionary VR equipment for the video game Sword Art Online finds himself, along with 10,000 other gamers, trapped within the virtual world. The only means of escape is to complete all of the floors of Ironclad, but death in the game means death in real life.

Which live-action adaptation are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in 2022 and beyond? Let us know in the comments below.